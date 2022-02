There are chances in all our lives, at some point in your career, you've wondered if the career you've chosen (or found yourself in) is the right one for you. Don't panic if you have! It is perfectly normal to change careers from time to time. Actually, on average people change jobs 12 times in their lifetime. In 2022, with many people navigating various "normals" during the ongoing global pandemic, that number will certainly increase. Like many people during this time, you probably have had more time to rethink your future plans or have thought of picking up a new skill. It might be time to change careers, and a career in programming might be the ideal move for you.

COMPUTER SCIENCE ・ 18 HOURS AGO