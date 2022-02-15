ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nine Sandy Hook families settle liability claims with Remington Arms

By Thomson Reuters
Fast Company

Remington becomes America’s first gun manufacturer to be held liable for a mass shooting

Families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have reached a settlement—the first of its kind—with the company that manufactured the rifle used during the massacre, according to court documents. Remington agreed Tuesday to settle the liability claims of the families of four students and five adults who were among the 26 people killed in 2012 by the gunman, 20-year-old Adam Lanza. Lanza used a Bushmaster semi-automatic rifle manufactured by Remington, in addition to another handgun.
