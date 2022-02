WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Police arrested dozens of protesters camping on the grounds of New Zealand’s Parliament on the third day of a protest against coronavirus mandates. Police called in extra officers but seemed prepared to wait out the protesters. About 120 had been arrested by evening, many charged with trespassing or obstruction. New Zealand was spared the worst of the pandemic after it closed its borders and implemented strict lockdowns, but some have grown weary of the restrictions. Among the protesters’ grievances are vaccine requirements for certain workers and mask mandates such as those in stores and schools. Politicians convening in Parliament appeared to be in rare unison by not acknowledging the protesters.

