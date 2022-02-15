ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma hospital takes security measures after online attacks

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma hospital is taking extra security measures after online attacks.

Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City will have extra security and the ICU is on lockdown after online attacks.

The hospital said that a local group protested last week and made claims about the COVID-19 protocol.

Mercy said that there is no “Fauci protocol” and that they don’t get government vouchers for giving COVID-19 patients certain medicines.

The hospital said that they are working to get a restraining order. Security will be at the ER entrance 24/7.

KRMG

Arizona House bill hits banks that refuse gun firm business

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona bill to prohibit government agencies from contracting with firms that refuse to do business with firearms companies received strong support this week from majority Republicans on a state House committee but generated tough criticism from the banking industry. The proposal from GOP...
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

Ottawa crackdown: police arrest 100 after 3-week protest

OTTAWA, Ontario — (AP) — Police arrested scores of demonstrators and towed away vehicles Friday in Canada's besieged capital, and a stream of trucks started leaving under the pressure, raising authorities' hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country's COVID-19 restrictions. By evening, at least...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
