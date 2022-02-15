Dollar mixed

President Joe Biden on Thursday said his new gun-control effort to combat gun violence “doesn’t violate anybody’s Second Amendment rights,” adding that “no amendment [is] absolute.”. During a trip to New York, President Biden spoke alongside Attorney General Merrick Garland, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul...
THOUSANDS of Americans will receive an extra, one-time payment to help cover expenses including food and diapers. Nearly 155,000 struggling families will receive the $870 extra in cash, as $95 boosts are also on the way. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will provide more than $64million...
Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday joined dozens of other Democrats in calling on the Biden administration to stop deportations to Haiti and end the use of Title 42 public health protections to expel migrants — two radical demands that come as the U.S. is still in the throes of a historic border crisis.
One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
A new study found that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were more likely to be prescribed as COVID-19 treatments in U.S. counties with a higher rate of Republican voting. Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial that can also be used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; ivermectin is an antiparasitic that’s prescribed for both humans and animals.
This week, a number of Democratic governors announced that their states are dropping their mask mandates and ending some COVID restrictions. And at the same time, CDC guidance continues to recommend indoor masking. So what’s driving the governors‘ decisions — politics or science?. Plus, the inflation dilemma:...
BEIJING (AP) — American pairs skaters Brandon Frazier and Alexa Knierim said they were left alone to concentrate on their free skate Saturday night while teammates appealed to stage a medal ceremony for their team silver left in limbo amid a Russian doping scandal. “Our teammates have done a...
BEIJING — (AP) — Arbitrators have rejected a last-ditch request by American figure skaters to have their silver medals awarded before the end of the Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said early Sunday in Beijing that it dismissed the appeal by the nine skaters, who finished second in the team event that was marred by a doping positive by 15-year-old Russian Kamila Valieva.
Feb 19 (Reuters) - Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington could succeed "at the earliest possible time" if the United States makes the necessary political decisions, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said at the Munich Security Conference. "I would like to emphasize here that we are ready to achieve a...
OTTAWA, Ontario — (AP) — Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada's besieged capital on Saturday, seizing control of trucks and clearing the streets in front of Parliament, the heart of the protests. Scores of trucks left under the increasing pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions and the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
