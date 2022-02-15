ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Low-Cost Canadian Carrier Swoop Adds Service to 5 More U.S. Airports

By Frommer's Staff
frommers.com
 4 days ago

OK budgeteers, time to open up the calculator app. Another à la carte airline is expanding its footprint in the United States—and that means you'll need to add up a bunch of extra fees to figure out the true cost of your ticket. Play it the right way, though, and you...

www.frommers.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

$3B Frontier-Spirit deal would combine two of RDU's low-cost carriers

Together, the carrier would have more than 1,000 daily flights to over 145 destinations in 19 countries. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ULCC), the parent company of Denver-based Frontier Airlines, is buying Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) in a nearly $3 billion deal that would join two of Raleigh-Durham International Airport's low-cost carriers.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#U S Airports#La Carte Airline#Westjet#Bna#Canadian
Cheddar News

Low-Cost Airline PLAY Expands to NY for Third U.S. Destination

PLAY, a low-cost airline headquartered in Iceland, is expanding service to New York Stewart International Airport, marking its third destination in the United States. PLAY is the latest affordable carrier to fly onto the scene, debuting its first flights a little more than six months ago. Birgir Jonsson, CEO of PLAY, joined Cheddar to discuss what this expansion means for the airline and what it's been like to lead a new airline during a pandemic. "For us to get into the market now, have the availability of great, brand new aircraft at historically low prices, and basically being able to secure a low operating cost base for the future is a completely rare opportunity," Jonsson said. "We can get into the market now when our competitors are also weak."
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
San Diego Channel

Low-cost carrier Frontier's announced list of new routes starts this week

American low-cost carrier Frontier will begin around 18 new routes this week which were announced last year. Frontier said that it would be offering three new routes to Cancun, Mexico from Hartford, Conn., Buffalo, New York and Providence, Rhode Island. Those routes start this week beginning on Feb. 17, with Hartford, and then Feb. 18 for Buffalo, and Feb. 19 for Providence.
LIFESTYLE
mainstreet-nashville.com

Canadian low-fare airline announces service to Nashville

CALGARY, ALBERTA – Canadian low-fare airline Swoop announced Tuesday it will expand its presence in the United States by adding non-stop flights to Nashville as well as New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles. In total, in addition to its current U.S. destinations, the Calgary, Alberta-based airline said...
NASHVILLE, TN
CharlotteObserver.com

Two low-cost carriers serving Charlotte airport passengers announce merger

Two of the low-cost airlines offering flights to popular vacation destinations out of Charlotte Douglas International Airlines announced a $6.6 billion merger agreement on Monday. Spirit Airlines and Frontier Group Holdings, the parent company of Frontier Airlines, announced plans to merge, calling the move a strategy to allow the airlines...
CHARLOTTE, NC
simpleflying.com

Canadian LCC Swoop To Add 6 Boeing 737 MAXs To Its Fleet

The Canadian airline issued a statement on Wednesday saying it expects to receive the new 737 MAX 8s over the summer. This will increase Swoop's fleet size by 60% and take the total up to 16 aircraft. Swoop presently operates an all-Boeing fleet of 10 737-800 Next Generation (NG) aircraft, so it makes sense for the airline to stick with the type when it comes to new acquisitions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
frommers.com

Why Alaska Airlines' New Subscription Service May Not Save You Money

Like much of the traveling world, I'm a big fan of Alaska Airlines. The mid-sized carrier consistently ranks in the top five or in the number-one spot for customer satisfaction and on-time arrivals and departures. It's doing a lot right. So I was excited when the airline announced that it...
ALASKA STATE
Hartford Courant

Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines offers four, new nonstop routes outside of Florida from Tweed-New Haven

Low-cost Avelo Airlines — the start-up that established its East Coast hub at Tweed-New Haven Airport last year — announced Wednesday it is pushing ahead with an aggressive expansion at the airport, adding four more nonstop routes this spring. Avelo will begin offering nonstop service to two destinations in South Carolina — Myrtle Beach and Charleston — plus Nashville and Savannah, beginning ...
NEW HAVEN, CT
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
TravelNoire

Passenger Kicked Off Flight After British Airways Refused To Allow His Children's Nanny To Join Him In Business Class

An incident involving a top British lawyer, his two children, and the family’s nanny created an agitation on a British Airways flight. As the Daily Mail reported, the passenger’s family was kicked off a flight from London to Turin last Sunday. The incident started when Charles Banner, 41, found out that despite the family’s nanny being booked in business class, the flight had been oversold.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy