ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

EU lays out $6.8 billion satellite communication plan in space race

By Foo Yun Chee
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Necw_0eF3OtY300

STRASBOURG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday set out a 6 billion-euro ($6.8 billion) satellite communications plan, part of a push to cut the European Union's dependence on foreign companies and protect key communications services and surveillance data against any outside interference.

The move comes amid growing concerns over Russian and Chinese military advances in outer space and a surge in satellite launches.

Commercial operators such a Elon Musk's SpaceX and its Starlink network that aims to launch tens of thousands of satellites to supply global space-based wifi have also contributed to a fast-growing satellite population and resulting debris. read more

"Our new connectivity infrastructure will deliver high-speed internet access, serve as a back-up to our current internet infrastructure, increase our resilience and cyber security, and provide connectivity to the whole of Europe and Africa," EU industry chief Thierry Breton said in a statement.

The EU proposal aims to build and operate a space-based state-of-the-art connectivity system, help to counter cyber and electromagnetic threats and improve the resilience of EU telecommunication infrastructures

The 6 billion euro cost will be funded by a 2.4 billion euro contribution from the EU from 2022 until 2027, the EU budget, EU countries, the European Space Agency and private investments.

The EU aims to launch the programme next year.

($1 = 0.8808 euros)

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EU lays out billion-euro plan to boost chip production

BRUSSELS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday set out a billion-euro plan to boost its chip industry, including making it easier for EU governments to provide funding for first-of-a-kind factories, as the bloc tries to cut its dependence on U.S. and Asian companies. The move by the...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

EU reveals billion-euro plan to help it tackle global chip shortage

The European Union (EU) has outlined a series of measures designed to improve the continent’s ability to design, manufacturer, and supply chips to businesses, such as those in the mobile and auto industries, rely on access to advanced semiconductor technologies. A global chip shortage caused by the Coronavirus pandemic,...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Meta threatens to SHUT DOWN Facebook and Instagram in Europe if it is unable to process EU data on its US servers - despite raking in $6.8billion from the continent every year

Meta has threatened to shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe if it is not able to transfer, store and process EU data on its US-based servers - despite the social media giant making $6.8billion a year on the continent in advertising revenue. The social media company warned it could...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Thierry Breton
Washington Post

How a rather mundane space storm knocked out 40 SpaceX satellites

In recent months, sky watchers have been treated to some of the most beautiful auroras in years as the sun enters a period of greater activity. Moderate and strong solar storms in October and November spurred the dancing purple and green lights in Earth’s atmosphere, delighting scientists and photographers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Space Race#Space Debris#The European Commission#The European Union#Russian#Chinese#Starlink#The European Space Agency
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
POLITICO

A war Putin can lose

GEOPOLITICAL GENIUS? — We might be overestimating Vladimir Putin. That’s what two former ambassadors to Ukraine told Nightly this week as the world waits to learn whether the Russian president will begin the largest war in Europe since the 1940s. Despite the widespread sentiment that Putin has the West playing by his rules, the Russian president doesn’t seem to understand Ukraine too well, said William Taylor, a former ambassador to Ukraine and the vice president of Russia and Europe at the U.S. Institute of Peace.
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin to oversee nuclear drills as Ukraine crisis mounts

DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin was set to oversee exercises by strategic nuclear missile forces on Saturday as Western leaders gathered in Munich, fearful that he could order troops massed on Ukraine's border to invade at any time. Russian-backed separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine declared...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia's thinking 'may cost it a prosperous future' EU's von der Leyen

MUNICH, Germany, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Moscow's threats towards Ukraine could reshape the entire international system, the chief of the European Union's executive said on Saturday, warning Moscow that its thinking from "a dark past" could cost Russia a prosperous future. "The world has been watching in disbelief as we...
EUROPE
Reuters

Reuters

318K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy