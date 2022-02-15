Fact check: Solar eclipse image is digital art, not from International Space Station

The claim: An image of a solar eclipse was taken from the International Space Station

A years-old, digitally created image of a solar eclipse has resurfaced on social media .

"Solar eclipse as seen from the International Space Station," reads a Feb. 7 Facebook post , which was shared more than 1,000 times in a week.

The claim has been circulating on social media since at least 2013. However, the image is not from the International Space Station.

As Discover magazine reported in 2012, the photo appears to be digital art published in 2009. A NASA spokesperson confirmed the image did not originate on the International Space Station.

USA TODAY reached out to social media users who shared the post for comment.

Image not from International Space Station

The image in the Facebook post comes from Deviant Art, a digital art sharing platform that has previously been the target of online misinformation. User A4size-ska posted the image in 2009.

The posting indicates the image was created with Terragen software. The program is used for "building, rendering and animating realistic natural environments," according to developer Planetside Software.

The Deviant Art posting includes a statement noting the unauthorized use of the image on Facebook. The posting also includes a link to a European Southern Observatory photo of the Milky Way, which appears to be the background of the eclipse image.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

NASA spokesperson Dan Huot confirmed the image did not come from the International Space Station .

"It looks like a composite of several images or was digitally rendered," he told USA TODAY in an email. "The station has never flown in the path of totality during a total solar eclipse."

USA TODAY has previously debunked a claim that an image showed the Earth and sun in the same frame . The image was not a photo, but, instead an artist's rendering of exoplanet, Kepler-186f.

USA TODAY reached out to A4size-ska for comment.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that an image of a solar eclipse was taken from the International Space Station. The image is digitally generated artwork. A NASA spokesperson said the photo was not taken from the International Space Station.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Solar eclipse image is digital art, not from International Space Station