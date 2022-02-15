ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Emiliano Sala was put under pressure before plane crash death, inquest hears

By Steven Morris
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BsUln_0eF3Ojy100
Flowers are seen in front of a portrait of Argentinian forward Emiliano Sala at a makeshift memorial at the Beaujoire stadium in Nantes. Photograph: Loïc Venance/AFP/Getty Images

The footballer Emiliano Sala was put under pressure to complete his multimillion-pound transfer to the Premier League before he died in a plane crash as he headed to his new club, an inquest jury has been told.

Sala’s mother, Mercedes Taffarel, said the weeks before the private plane he was in crashed into the Channel as he travelled from Nantes in France to join Cardiff City seemed “very intense”.

“Cardiff put on a lot of pressure on him to complete the sale quickly, but Nantes asked for more money and Emi felt in the middle of the dispute,” she said. “Emi was in some doubt to go ahead with the move. Finally, the sale was agreed, not because of his performances as a player at Nantes, which were very good, but because Nantes needed the money.”

The Argentina-born striker was joining the then Premier League club from the French Ligue 1 side Nantes in a £15m deal.

Dorset coroner’s court heard that the 28-year-old died when the plane crashed close to Guernsey on 21 January 2019. The body of the pilot, David Ibbotson, has never been found.

On the first day of the inquest, Sala’s mother told the court that her son’s dream since childhood in Argentina had been to become a professional footballer. When she first took him to play, the family could not afford to buy him football boots so he trained in trainers, but he loved the game and thrived.

In a written statement, Taffarel said his goalscoring exploits in France led to calls for him to be called up to Argentina’s national team.

Related: Emiliano Sala: pilot was not licensed to fly plane that crashed

“He appreciated the Nantes club and the fans very much,” she said. “An offer came in from Cardiff City in December 2018. It is true to say that Emi was very happy when he eventually accepted the idea of the move as he had the chance to play in the Premier League.

“He felt it was the right time to move clubs and to another league. It seemed to him that the Nantes management was also pushing his exit from the club because they were going through some financial problems. Emi’s transfer was the most expensive in history of the club and that also helped to push forward his transfer, even though the team coach didn’t want him to leave the club.”

Taffarel said she spoke to her son regularly, and when she did not hear from him on the day of the flight she assumed he had gone to bed early after arriving in Wales.

The following day she learned that the plane was missing. Relatives travelled to Guernsey. “In the cold weather we walked on those islands calling his name, hoping to hear from him,” she said.

Taffarel spoke of the family’s trauma when the official search was eventually called off. “It was extremely distressing. We didn’t hesitate to hire a private team to continue.” The plane was located with Sala’s body inside.

She said: “No one can bring Emi back to us, but we ask for justice so that Emi can rest in peace and give us a little bit of peace of mind knowing that we did everything we could so similar deaths are prevented in the future.”

The inquest, which is taking place at the town hall in Bournemouth, is due to last about five weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Emiliano Sala: Family lose bid for pilot's inquest evidence

The family of Emiliano Sala has lost a bid for evidence to be heard from a pilot who said he would not have flown the plane which crashed into the English Channel as it was "unsafe". Footballer Sala, 28, died in January 2019, when the plane carrying him from Nantes...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emiliano Sala
Daily Mail

Pathologist says footballer Emiliano Sala was 'deeply unconscious' and close to death after inhaling catastrophic levels of carbon monoxide from plane’s exhaust before the aircraft crashed killing him and the pilot in 2019

Footballer Emiliano Sala was 'deeply unconscious' and close to death after inhaling catastrophic levels of carbon monoxide which seeped from the exhaust pipe and into the cabin of the aircraft in which he crashed, his inquest has heard. A Home Office forensic pathologist said that the player, on a flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Footballer Sala felt pressured into making record transfer, mother tells inquest

Argentinian striker Emiliano Sala was killed in a plane crash as he flew to Wales from Nantes to complete a transfer to Cardiff City in January 2019,. Top footballer Emiliano Sala felt pressurised into completing a multimillion-pound transfer to the Premier League shortly before he died in a plane crash as headed to his new club, an inquest has heard.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inquest#Plane Crash#Argentinian#The Premier League#Channel#French
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

The US supreme court is letting racist discrimination run wild in the election system

The US supreme court, in a 5-4 decision, used the ruse that it was too close to an election – three months away – to scrap a racially discriminatory, Republican-drawn legislative map in Alabama. A lower court had previously ruled against the state because its gerrymandered congressional districts diluted the voting strength of African Americans by ensuring that 27% of Alabama’s population would garner only 14% of the state’s congressional representation. But that reality didn’t faze five justices; the US supreme court was just fine with letting a policy designed to disfranchise Black voters unfurl and do its damage in an oncoming federal election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The edge of war: what, exactly, does Putin want in Ukraine?

Russian spokespeople daily deny any intention to invade. So, too, did Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, when he met the French leader, Emmanuel Macron, last week, and when he spoke to US president Joe Biden on the phone. There are two problems with this. First, given Putin’s Johnsonian relationship with truth, few western governments believe the denials. Second, Putin has not explained why, if his intentions are peaceful, more than half of Russia’s armed forces, including 130,000 troops, are massed on Ukraine’s borders. It could all be a bluff. But who would bet the house on that?
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

154K+
Followers
52K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy