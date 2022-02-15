Grizzlies' Ja Morant showing Pelicans what they were hoping to get with Zion Williamson

Ja Morant is an All-Star for the first time in his three-year career, assembling an MVP-type season and leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a fantastic 40-18 record, good for a surprising third-place in the Western Conference.

Zion Williamson hasn’t played this season for the New Orleans Pelicans and may miss the remainder of the season, has played in just 85 games in two-plus seasons in the NBA and the Pelicans are on the outside of the play-in game, in 11th place in the West.

The juxtaposition speaks for itself.

The No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft is making a significant impact on his team, and the No. 1 pick in the draft has struggled to make a similar impact due to injuries.

It’s impossible to ignore shades of Kevin Durant going No. 2 and Greg Oden going No. 1 in 2007 even if it's early in the story.

That’s not to say New Orleans made the wrong choice at the time. It's misguided revisionist history to suggest otherwise. Most scouts called Williamson the best long-term prospect in the draft. Of course in these “2019 NBA re-drafts,” Morant goes first, but at the time, it would’ve been difficult for any team to pass on Williamson with the No. 1 pick on June 20, 2019.

Ja Morant (12) has led the Grizzlies to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, while Zion Williamson may not play this season. Derick E. Hingle, USA TODAY Sports

It is impossible to ignore what’s happened since then, and impossible to ignore when the two teams play each other Tuesday.

One team’s future bounds with opportunity, another team’s future clouded in uncertainty.

Of the many lessons embedded here, the fickle nature of the draft is among the most important. A sure thing is never a sure thing. All the scouting and analysis can be spot-on, but it doesn’t mean the decision is infallible.

Luck is part of this, and it works both ways. The Grizzlies were lucky – lucky they didn’t own the No. 1 pick. And lucky they drafted not only a talented player, but one who embraces the team, the culture and the city.

Morant averages 26.4 points, 6.8 assists and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 49.3% from the field and 33.5% on 3-pointers. He is just one of six players to average at least 25 points, six assists and five rebounds this season. Morant is a gifted finisher and playmaker. He is getting MVP recognition, and while the league is loaded with guards, Morant should become an All-NBA player for the first time in his career.

Williamson was an All-Star last, playing in 61 of 72 games after appearing in just 24 his rookie season. But he has not played this season, and it’s becoming less likely with each game missed that he plays this season.

But when Williamson is on the court, he has been fantastic, with room for growth: 25.7 points, seven rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 60.4% from the field. The Pelicans are a winning team when he plays.

The “when he plays” part has been problematic. Just before training camp began this season, the Pelicans announced Williamson had offseason surgery to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot, and Williamson and the Pelicans indicated they hoped he would be ready for the season opener. Just before the season opener, the Pelicans said he would not be ready.

CAREER REVIVAL: Ben Simmons' career revival in Brooklyn could be a great redemption story — if he makes it work | Opinion

NET LOSSES: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden were supposed to bring a title to Brooklyn. But chaos ensued

Zion Williamson was widely seen as the clear No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Sarah Stier, Getty Images

On Nov. 16, the team said Williamson was cleared for contact drills, starting with 1-on-1 workouts and progressing to full team workout. On Nov. 26, he was cleared to participate in full team activities.

Two weeks later on Dec. 11, New Orleans said Williamson experience “persistent soreness in his right foot." Imaging revealed “regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal. As a result, the volume and intensity of his training will be reduced for an extended period to help allow for further bone healing,” the statement said.

Five days later, the Pelicans said Williamson “received a biologic injection into the fracture site to stimulate bone healing in his right foot.”

Updates since then said Williamson is rehabbing away from the team under the supervision the Pelicans’ medical staff. He is expected to undergo more imaging soon to determine what progress has been made. There is no timetable for his return.

It’s no one’s fault. Injuries happen. Setbacks happen. But it’s disappointing for Williamson and for a franchise that had envisioned a young and talented roster built around Williamson.

The Pelicans operate under the idea that they will have a healthy Williamson at some point. They acquired CJ McCollum from Portland at the trade deadline to improve the roster. A healthy Williamson with McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas, Devonte’ Graham and talented rookie Herbert Jones in the rotation gives the Pelicans a solid base.

But so much depends on Williamson’s health.

Until then, this matchup is defined by who’s on the court and who's not.

Follow Jeff Zillgitt on Twitter @JeffZillgitt.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grizzlies' Ja Morant showing Pelicans what they were hoping to get with Zion Williamson