Richard Stockle, owner of Richard's Prime Rib and Seafood in Fresno, dies at 89

ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZrdKk_0eF3OSuY00

A Fresno man known for serving delicious steaks and seafood for decades has passed away.

Richard Stockle was the original owner and namesake to Richard's Prime Rib and Seafood along Belmont Avenue near downtown Fresno.

The restaurant opened in the summer of 1969 and has been in business since.

Mr. Stockle attempted to retire in 2005 and sold the business but took it back in January of 2010 with his grandson Ben as the general manager and operator.

He also previously owned Mecca Billiards, which his son Rick now owns.

Mr. Stockle passed away on Saturday at the age of 89.

Family members tell Action News that services will happen on March 8.

