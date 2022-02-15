ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simone Biles gets engaged to NFL player Jonathan Owens: 'The easiest yes'

By Natalie Musumeci,Lauren Edmonds
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles and Houston Texans defensive back Jonathan Owens before the game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center.

Troy Taormina/USA Today via Reuters

  • Simone Biles is engaged to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens.
  • The couple shared photos of the proposal on Instagram on Tuesday.
  • "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you," Biles said in an Instagram caption.

Simone Biles is engaged to NFL player Jonathan Owens, the couple announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles said in an Instagram caption alongside several photos of the proposal, including one showing the Houston Texans safety down on one knee.

"I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ," the four-time Olympic gold medal gymnast wrote.

Owens also shared photos of the proposal on Instagram and captioned the post, "Woke up this morning with a fiancée."

"She really had no clue what was coming," he said alongside a laughing emoji.

As Insider's Gabbi Shaw previously reported , Biles and Owens first connected over social media in March 2020 and began hanging out right before the pandemic lockdowns.

"It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn't do anything. So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I'm so thankful," Owens told Texas Monthly in June 2021.

The couple later became Instagram official when Biles posted a photo of them to her account in August 2020. The Wall Street Journal reported that Owens began attending Biles family dinners every Sunday around that time.

In December 2020 , Biles joined the Owens family for Christmas and watched him play with the Houston Texans two days later.

Owens and Biles continued to share Instagram posts to mark milestones in their relationship, including spending Valentine's Day together and traveling to Belize in March 2021 to celebrate their anniversary .

Although Owens watched Biles compete for the first time in June 2021 at the US Gymnastics Championships, he later admitted he didn't know Biles when she first reached out to him on social media.

"I didn't know who she was," he told Texas Monthly. "I just hadn't heard of her, and when I told her that, that's one of the things she liked."

More recently , Owens stuck by Biles' side when she experienced the "twisties" and withdrew from two events at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Imma ride with you through whatever baby," Owens wrote in an Instagram post . "Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday. You always gone be my champ baby and don't you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can't wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I'm always here for you baby."

Read the original article on Insider

Fox News

Incoming CNN host Jemele Hill attacks Michele Tafoya for caring about 'made-up' critical race theory

Incoming CNN host and former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill is making no secret of her disdain for former NBC sports reporter Michele Tafoya's views opposing critical race theory. The outspoken progressive, who once called former President Trump a White supremacist and his supporters racist, took to Twitter late Wednesday to react to Tafoya speaking out against the radical left-wing policy in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.
NFL
CinemaBlend

Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Broke Up, And The Reason Reportedly Has Nothing To Do With Covid

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having an unexpected month. His NFL football team lost (at home) in the playoffs, costing them all a trip to the Super Bowl. Plenty of celebrities attended the big game. Rodgers wasn't one of them. Then, following the loss, Rodgers was named the MVP of the season – because that award is about the regular season, during which Rodgers was pretty spectacular. Now, adding to that roller coaster of emotions, it is being reported that Rodgers and his Hollywood fiancee Shailene Woodley are calling it quits, and the reasons have nothing to do with his stance on vaccinations.
NFL
Essence

Everything We Know About Simone Biles’ Gorgeous Engagement Ring

On February 15, Biles announced her engagement to NFL player Jonathan Owens. On February 15, Olympic gold medalist, self-care advocate, and ESSENCE December 2021 cover star Simone Biles announced that she’s adding a new title to her growing collection: fiancée. Biles is engaged to Jonathan Owens, safety for the Houston Texans, after a 2-year romance. The news broke the internet, with many fans wanting to know more about the stunning diamond ring Biles was sporting.
NFL
Rolling Stone

Controversial Figure Skater Kamila Valieva Breaks Down in Tears After Disastrous Skate

Click here to read the full article. Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian figure skater who was controversially allowed to participate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics amid a doping scandal, failed to medal in the women’s free skate program despite being the heavy favorite in the event. The usually rock-solid Valieva — who was atop the leaderboard following the short program Wednesday — fell or stumbled at least four times during her free skate routine, leaving the Russian with a score of 141.93, which ultimately put her in fourth place in the event.  As per the International Olympic Committee’s previous ruling that...
SPORTS
