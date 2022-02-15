ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Beverley and Timberwolves Agree to Extension

By Dylan Hargis
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now that the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline has passed some teams will look to agree to extensions with some of their roster members. The Minnesota Timberwolves and point guard Patrick Beverley have agreed to a one-year contract extension worth $13 million. He was set to be a free agent after this...

