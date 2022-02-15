Patrick Beverley and Timberwolves Agree to Extension

The University of Michigan and head football coach Jim Harbaugh have reached an agreement on a contract extension. The school announced the new deal on Wednesday afternoon. “Jim has done a great job coaching and developing the young men in our football program,” said athletic director Warde Manuel in a statement. “Last season, Jim along with the staff and players delivered a memorable season that will remain with all of us for a long time. As Coach said, this is just the beginning. Academically, our program has been one of the best in the Big Ten and among the leaders across the country. We have graduated our players and they have been young men of great character who have done the right things. I have the utmost confidence in the direction of the program under Jim’s leadership.”

