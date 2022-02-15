Shooting west of Lubbock, 1 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas — A shooting west of Lubbock left one person injured Tuesday morning, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Lubbock County deputies and EMS responded to a domestic disturbance near the 400 block of North CR 1300 around 9:30 a.m.

There was not yet word on severity of injuries. No suspect was in custody, according to LCSO.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.