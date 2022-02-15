ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adidas: Support Is Everything by Adidas

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdidas has taken to Twitter to celebrate its re-engineered sports bras line following a complete redesign...

inputmag.com

Kanye’s black Adidas Yeezy Slides are finally dropping next month

Spring pastels have sprung, but black is always in fashion. And if you want to be wearing an all-black pair of Kanye’s Adidas Yeezy slides, get ready — because the “Onyx” pair is expected to drop in March. Adidas and Kanye usually opt for simple earth tones for its popular house shoe, but the arrival of an inky black version will likely catapult the Slides to a whole new level of hype.
sneakernews.com

First Look At The adidas Yeezy 450 “Cinder”

Last December was easily one of adidas Yeezy’s busiest years, and it makes sense that they’d take the next month to recuperate. Sneaker culture, however, rarely ever sits still for long; in January, insiders were quick to reveal the Yeezy 450 “Cinder,” reporting a Spring 2022 release. And it seems production is proceeding as scheduled, considering the colorway has just been seen on-foot only a couple of days ago.
SPY

The Best Adidas Sneakers for Men to Showcase Their Style in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. German footwear juggernaut Adidas is an iconic global brand that came to be long before making the modern kickaround sneaker we think of today. It was founded nearly 75 years ago by Adolf “Adi” Dassler, hence the “Adidas” moniker. The best Adidas sneakers have had impressive staying power thanks to the most popular styles transcending fashion to become staples in stylish wardrobes worldwide. The old and new designs alike provide consistent, comfortable fits and quality construction.  The best Adidas sneakers are...
Axios

Adidas launches over 70 sizes of sports bras

Adidas said Wednesday it has "re-engineered" its sports bras. Why it matters: Fashion houses and apparel makers have been trying to push inclusive design and sizing to the top of their priority lists as they confront their own set of systemic challenges. Details: Adidas is set to introduce 43 new...
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Celebrates Free Agency, Brings Back Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Chad Lail, Gunner) took to Facebook on Thursday to celebrate his free agency. Ryker was one of the talents released from WWE back on November 18, and officially became a free agent this week when his 90-day non-compete clause expired. He noted that he is now taking bookings via [email protected]
blavity.com

Kodak Black Responds To DreamDoll After She Curves Him On Instagram

As people were celebrating (or crying about) Valentine's Day earlier this week, Kodak Black decided to shoot his shot at DreamDoll. Black had publicly expressed his feelings for the Bad Girls Club star-turned-rapper before, as he outright asked her to be his Valentine through Instagram in late January. He doubled down on these sentiments on Monday by uploading a side-by-side photo of them on social media.
Sourcing Journal

How Adidas and Ventile Innovate in Activewear

Adidas’ expansive new sports bra lineup comes as major sportswear brands are losing share in women’s activewear to private labels. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAdidas to Hire Thousands This YearAdidas, Beyoncé Lean Into Valentine's Day in Latest Ivy Park CollabAthletic Footwear Sales Slowed in Q4: NPD
mensjournal.com

Treat Your Feet With a Pair of These Adidas Supernova Running Shoes

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for...
Footwear News

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Sulfur Yellow’ Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of Kanye West’s acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 sneaker is reportedly on the way. After delivering the “Resin” colorway in full-family sizing last week, sneaker leak social media account Yeezy Mafia shared info on Instagram yesterday about the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Sulfur Yellow,” a new colorway of the popular West-designed shoe that’s slated to hit shelves in spring ’22 for a retail price of $240. Given its far out launch date, an early look at the...
ETOnline.com

Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Are Up to 40% Off at Amazon

A pair of popular Adidas sneakers are on sale -- and just in time for holiday shopping. The Adidas Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe is up to 40% off on both Amazon and Nordstrom website. The Ultraboost 21 shoe is known for its comfort, sleek style and energy return. Whether you're...
Reuters

Adidas says will grow in China in 2022

BERLIN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Adidas (ADSGn.DE) said on Thursday it would grow in its key market of China in 2022 even after it was hit by renewed pandemic restrictions and the aftermath of a consumer boycott of Western brands. The comments come after Manager Magazin reported...
womenfitness.net

adidas Womens Essentials 3-Stripes Track Jacket

Archive style inspires this sporty track jacket. Layer this piece over workout clothes for a stylish transition between sessions. Built with recycled polyester tricot, it has a retro stand-up collar and the signature sheen for an authentic look.
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Birthday Photo Round-Up

Megan Thee Stallion waited a few days before showing off her birthday looks. As part of the Instagram carousel of photos, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her hearty breakfast in bed with both sweet and savory foods to choose from. She also received a picture-worthy pie from Dua Lipa, who addressed the pie to "thee sweetest pie."
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Yeezy 500 "Blush" Restocks This Week: Details

Kanye West has been going through a lot as of late, however, that has not stopped the Yeezy brand from operating as though everything is normal. Shoes continue to be released on a near-weekly basis, and fans are always eager to cop the latest shoe to hit the market. The Yeezy brand has also been doing quite a few restocks as of late, and now, an iconic Adidas Yeezy 500 will be making its way back to the market, for a brief moment in time.
The Guardian

Dave review – pyrotechnics and endearing vulnerability

Earlier this month, Streatham rapper Dave closed the Brit awards wielding an electric guitar that shot flames out of its neck while he thumbed a lyrical solo. Behind him, a gospel choir provided a euphoric crescendo of melodies, while to his right stood rappers Ghetts, Meekz, Fredo and Giggs, all nodding emphatically to the flow of his bars. The O2 audience was on its feet, anointing this eight minutes of music as a rock star’s homecoming, proof that only three years after his debut album release, Dave can keep an arena rapt.
