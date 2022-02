As the Milwaukee Bucks head into the All-Star break, a few recent injuries, as well as a trade, have created a sizable hole in their wing and guard depth. The expectation was that they’d fill those gaps with buyout market players, but as we’ve seen so far, there hasn’t been much activity on that front. They were able to scoop up DeAndre’ Bembry after he was let go by the Brooklyn Nets, but there haven’t been many other notable names.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO