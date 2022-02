Feeling abandoned by her staff and friends, Wendy Williams has fallen back in with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter, who is once again acting like her manager. “Wendy has no one in her life but Kevin. She never had close friends and hasn’t spoken with her staff in months. After her mom died, Wendy didn’t even have a family. All she has in Kevin and the son they share together,” sources tell Radar.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO