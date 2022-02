The phrase “car accident” has become so ubiquitous in American life that most people don’t blink when they hear it, at least if they’re not a street safety advocate who understands just how much damage that term has done. But not even the most diehard Streetsblog readers may realize just how recent the concept of a traffic “accident” is — or how deeply it impacts our ability to prevent future crashes.

TRAFFIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO