While the real secret to more stamina and energy over the long run is quality sleep, optimal hydration (with good old H2O) and a balanced diet, many turn to caffeine and energy drinks for a quick boost. And for most, moderate intake should be okay; that’s a maximum of 400 mg of caffeine per day according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. But along with the caffeine in energy drinks typically comes food colorings, additives and exorbitant amounts of added sugar.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO