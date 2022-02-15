ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Former Post Office worker says she was left homeless following false conviction

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisa Brennan is among more than 700 subpostmasters and subpostmistresses who were prosecuted based on information from the Horizon IT system. A former Post Office worker has told of how she was left homeless with her then young daughter after being wrongfully convicted due to flaws with the computer...

www.shropshirestar.com

