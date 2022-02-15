ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

UPDATED: Man shot by police in Fairfax County

By Randi Bass
 3 days ago

11:33 a.m. update: Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis held a briefing at the scene and confirmed new information about the shooting.

Davis said officers received a call shortly after 8 a.m for a call for a suspicious van that had been parked along Fitt Ct for 24 hours. When police arrived, they confirmed the van’s tags were reported stolen out of North Carolina and called for a truck to tow the van away.

Drones, robots and tear gas: Man arrested after 7-hour standoff in Virginia

Once the tow truck got to the scene, officers say a man came out of the car with a carbine rifle and attached magazines. Police say the man raised the weapon and that’s when one of two officers at the scene shot at the man.

He is in stable condition at an area hospital, FCPD confirms.

Chief Davis says he believes officers did not know anyone was inside the van. Officers were wearing body-worn cameras that were activated during the incident.

The man is wanted on gun and drug charges in Fairfax County, Chief Davis confirms.

LORTON, Va. ( WDVM ) — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot by police in Fairfax County Tuesday morning, officers confirm.

Fairfax County Police say officers responded to reports of a suspicious van parked on Fitt Ct in Lorton, where they found an armed man.

Officers shot the man, but FCPD has not confirmed what exactly led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

