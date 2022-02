Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk continues to create a flutter amid the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) community with his occasional tweets supporting the dog-themed crypto. What Happened: Musk said Tesla will accept Doge payment at the company's new Santa Monica supercharging station, sending the meme currency spiking, although momentarily. The Tesla CEO's statement came in response to a tweet by teen developer Rayan Zohoury, who is credited with the founder of TeslaConsole, the first Tesla app store. Zohoury said in the tweet that barely ten minutes into the opening of the station, the stalls are almost full. He also recommended checking out the app he created while cars being charged at the station.

