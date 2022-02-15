ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

Chief ‘Duke’ Williams to retire June 1

 3 days ago
LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams has announced his retirement, saying on Mondaty that he would officially be retiring on June 1.

“Everyone has a time where they have to let go and let the next generation in,” Williams said. “I’ve spent 30 years in law enforcement, so I think it’s time for me to let that next generation in.”

Williams has served as chief for the LPD for the past nine years, though he did attempt to retire in 2019. Williams’s mind was changed within a month after people contacted him and asking him to reconsider.

“This is really a bittersweet moment,” Williams said. “I love Scotland County and Laurinburg … I grew up here. This is the place that nurtured me and I’ve been honored to serve as the police chief for this great city. Someone else could have gotten this position but God allowed me to have it and be able to give back to the community that raised me.”

Despite his retirement, Williams added he’s already got some plans up his sleeve to stay active in the community, though he won’t reveal what they are just yet.

“Being able to interact with the citizens and the youth in this community on a daily basis is what I’m going to miss the most,” Williams said. “Being able to go out and help those who are in dark places or just being there for some of the kids who need someone to be a good influence on them and show them how to get on the right path, I’m going to miss getting to be there for them.”

Williams added he will always look back on his time being able to serve as chief of police in the best light, adding it’s been an honor to serve the city of Laurinburg.

“There are so many outstanding men and women in our department that I know they will all continue to grow and make this department even greater,” Williams said. “I’m so thankful for everyone for letting me serve as chief of police. I just want to thank everyone, from all my co-workers in the city from upstairs in city hall to everyone at Public Works, city council and the mayor, the community, everyone in my life who led me as a kid to get where I am today, to my family, my siblings, my in-laws, my extended family.

“I want to especially thank my wife and daughter for all that they’ve done for me,” he added. “They helped me remain sane in this job and I’m so incredibly grateful for them.”

