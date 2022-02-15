ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Republicans look to curb lobbying activities by cities, counties, school districts

By Jeremy Duda
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X1uIe_0eF3Ky6W00

Because cities and counties often oppose legislation they propose, GOP lawmakers are looking to ban them from hiring the contract lobbyists who fight those bills at the Capitol.

On a party-line 4-3 vote, with all three Democratic members opposing the proposal, the Senate Government Committee approved Senate Bill 1198 , which prohibits cities, towns, counties, school districts and other political subdivisions of the state from hiring outside lobbyists.

Any organization whose membership is primarily composed of public bodies would be barred from using any of the money they get from membership dues for lobbying. That would limit the lobbying activities of organizations like the League of Arizona Cities and Towns that frequently oppose legislation favored by the Republican majority at the legislature.

And the Arizona Association of Counties, which has prominently represented the interests of county elections officials this year, would not be allowed to tell lawmakers how proposals would affect election operations.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The committee approved an amendment that would exempt small cities with fewer than 75,000 people and counties with populations under a quarter million. Only Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties have populations of more than 250,000.

Sen. Warren Petersen, the bill’s sponsor and a member of the Senate Government Committee, said it was shocking to him when he first got the state Capitol that he’d speak to lobbyists from cities and counties about legislation, only to learn when he later spoke with the elected officials from those entities that they hadn’t taken a position at all. Oftentimes, they’d be unaware that their lobbyists were even taking positions on various bills.

Petersen, a Gilbert Republican who previously served on the Gilbert Town Council, said it’s the unelected administrators like city managers who dictate their lobbyists’ activities, not the elected officials.

Public bodies would still be able to have their own employees lobby at the Capitol. But SB1198 would just ratchet down their “tremendous power and influence” by a couple notches, he said.

“It is absolutely disturbing to see the amount of taxpayer funds that is spent against the taxpayer. It’s nauseating, actually. The reality is, this doesn’t get rid of so much of their power and influence. It literally just edges it back a little,” Petersen said.

Representatives of the public bodies that would see their lobbying abilities curtailed, some of whom were already at the committee to testify against numerous other bills, voiced their concern.

This is one of the bills where we completely miss the point of the purpose of the lobbyists who are coming to speak with us.

– Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale

Longtime Capitol lobbyist Barry Aarons, who represents Apache and Greenlee counties and the cities of Prescott and Scottsdale, said Petersen’s bill would actually result in local governments spending more on lobbying. Three of those four clients would still be permitted to hire him under the amendment the committee passed, leaving only Scottsdale without his services. Aarons explained how Scottsdale came to hire him about 12 years ago to illustrate his point.

Scottsdale had two full-time employees dedicated to intergovernmental relations. When one left, the city decided to hire Aarons instead of filling the position, which he said would have cost twice as much, not counting health care and other employee-related expenses. City officials remember that every year when they vote to continue his contract, Aarons said.

“I would suggest that what we’re doing here might be philosophically something that sounds like a reasonable idea,” Aarons said. “But on the other hand, you might actually be creating a higher cost to the political subdivisions that are involved.”

Jennifer Marson, executive director of the Arizona Association of Counties, echoed that sentiment. Marson has been such a regular presence and reliable opponent of the Republican lawmakers’ election bills this year that one committee member, Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, nicknamed her Negative Nellie. Marson suggested a better nickname might be Just Doing My Job Jen.

While her presence is felt most regarding the election bills the committee has heard this session, Marson reminded lawmakers that her association lobbies on a lot of other issues that affect counties, like property assessment and taxation, law enforcement and criminal justice, courts, document recordings and education issues. Arizona has 15 counties, 12 of which were represented by the seven committee members, Marson noted, and not one of them could hire someone to handle all of those subjects for the same price as the association.

“We’re covering a lot of ground. And we think we are a bargain at twice the price, quite frankly. And I think we do a good job advocating for our members and being good stewards of information to the legislature, even when we disagree,” Marson said.

Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale, said he would hate to take away local governments’ voices by barring them from hiring outside lobbyists. Governance is complex, he said, and sometimes lawmakers need input, both good and bad, from local governments. And those local governments often hire lobbyists because they don’t feel like their voices are being heard at the Capitol. He said the Pendergast Elementary School District, whose governing board he serves on, is in the process of hiring a lobbyist for that reason.

“This is one of the bills where we completely miss the point of the purpose of the lobbyists who are coming to speak with us,” Quezada said.

Other speakers shared Petersen’s view. Jon Riches of the conservative Goldwater Institute likened SB1198 to an executive order Gov. Doug Ducey signed in 2016 , and legislation that lawmakers passed the following year , prohibiting  agencies, boards, commissions and other state government entities from hiring contract lobbyists.

“The legislature and Governor Ducey at the time recognized something that’s fundamental in our republic – tax dollars should not go to support status quo special interests at the expense of taxpayers, small businesses and citizens who might not be able to afford a team of well-funded lobbyists, including lobbyists who often advocate against those taxpayers’ interests,” Riches said. “That problem is acute at all levels of government, not just the state level of government.”

Amy Yentes, vice president of the conservative Arizona Free Enterprise Club and a member of the Gilbert Town Council, said it’s properly the role of elected officials, not contract lobbyists, to lobby lawmakers on bills.

“They should be the ones who are representing their taxpayers’ interests,” she said.

The bill now moves to the full Senate.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Republicans look to curb lobbying activities by cities, counties, school districts appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Arizona Mirror

Bid to create lieutenant governor post clears Senate committee

For the eighth time in the dozen years since Arizonans last had an opportunity to consider such a proposal, lawmakers are trying to create a lieutenant governor position that would be first in the line of succession if the state’s chief executive vacates the office.  The Senate Government Committee approved a pair of measures sponsored […] The post Bid to create lieutenant governor post clears Senate committee appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Senate Republicans approve Mississippi-style abortion restrictions

Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled legislature have made restricting abortion a priority this year, and are likely to emulate a Mississippi law that the U.S. Supreme Court is widely expected to uphold rather than a far more restrictive law in Texas. Several legislative measures have been introduced in both the House and Senate that would make […] The post Senate Republicans approve Mississippi-style abortion restrictions appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Auditor general: election audits wouldn’t begin until 2024 cycle

Turning the Arizona Auditor General’s Office into an elections oversight unit will be a substantial undertaking that will require time and resources, and that means it won’t conduct election audits until after this year, a Senate committee was told Thursday.  Auditor General Lindsay Perry explained to the Senate Government Committee that her office will need […] The post Auditor general: election audits wouldn’t begin until 2024 cycle appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Voting machines have been used in Arizona since 1881, but a GOP bill would bar them

Voting would return to 19th Century methods — with their glacial pace and flawed accuracy -– and reduce voter access under legislation Republicans approved in a legislative committee that would ban machines from counting votes, critics said.  The proposal is rooted in the Big Lie, a belief that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Donald […] The post Voting machines have been used in Arizona since 1881, but a GOP bill would bar them appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Government
City
Gilbert, AZ
City
Pima, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Arizona Mirror

U.S. House hearing on extremism toward minorities turns into ‘defund the police’ debate

WASHINGTON — Leaders of faith organizations and Historically Black Colleges and Universities told members of a U.S. House panel on Thursday how their institutions and places of worship have been roiled by bomb threats and extremism. They talked about the recent waves of bomb threats aimed at HBCUs, a terrifying hostage-taking at a Texas synagogue […] The post U.S. House hearing on extremism toward minorities turns into ‘defund the police’ debate appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

House passes measure to avoid school funding cuts, but Senate appears 1 GOP vote short

The push to temporarily raise the state’s spending limit for K-12 schools and avoid nearly $1.2 billion in cuts that could close classrooms passed easily in the state House of Representatives but stalled out in the Senate, where it may only be one Republican shy of the 20 votes needed to pass it. With the […] The post House passes measure to avoid school funding cuts, but Senate appears 1 GOP vote short appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

‘Our life could be in danger’: Phoenix residents protest landlord in the face of retaliation

For the residents of the Lazy Daze Mobile Home Park in Phoenix, standing up to management means retaliation — but the community feels they have no other options because they worry their lives depend on it.  “When you go to sleep, you never know if you’re going to get up the next morning,” resident Rosa […] The post ‘Our life could be in danger’: Phoenix residents protest landlord in the face of retaliation appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Top Republican casts doubt on plan to break up Maricopa County

A proposal to split up Maricopa County got unanimous Republican backing in a House of Representatives committee, but doesn’t have the support of the most important GOP vote in the chamber — House Speaker Rusty Bowers.  Bowers is skeptical about House Bill 2787, which would carve Maricopa County into four new counties. He called the […] The post Top Republican casts doubt on plan to break up Maricopa County appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
Arizona Mirror

Proposal adds ‘teeth’ to parents’ bill of rights, paving the way for lawsuits against teachers

Teachers could face lawsuits from parents and potential criminal charges under proposed legislation that adds penalties to violations of Arizona’s parents’ bill of rights.  State law already protects the rights of parents to raise their children, but it doesn’t include recourse for parents who feel their rights have been violated. That would change if Senate […] The post Proposal adds ‘teeth’ to parents’ bill of rights, paving the way for lawsuits against teachers appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Pharmacists would have to give ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 under GOP bill

A Republican bill would require pharmacists to fill prescriptions for drugs like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 passed out of committee Wednesday. The measure says that pharmacists in Arizona must “dispense all prescription orders written by a medical practitioner for the off-label use of a prescription drug” during public health states of emergency. But […] The post Pharmacists would have to give ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 under GOP bill appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Rosemont Mine project in southern Arizona faces pushback over water storage

Despite widespread resistance from the City of Tucson, Pima County, multiple environmental groups and Indigenous tribes throughout southern Arizona, Canadian-based Hudbay Minerals continues to push its Rosemont Mine project through roadblocks hoping to get final approval. While state and federal regulators — as well as 19th Century mining law — seem to side with the […] The post Rosemont Mine project in southern Arizona faces pushback over water storage appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Defeated anti-trans bill revived to bar gender conforming surgeries for trans youth

A week after a move to ban all gender-affirming care for transgender youth in Arizona was rejected, GOP lawmakers passed a measure barring gender confirmation surgery for minors. “This bill mirrors the international standards that have been implemented in other countries such as Finland, which is one of the most transgender friendly countries,” Sen. Tyler […] The post Defeated anti-trans bill revived to bar gender conforming surgeries for trans youth appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Legislature#School District#Gop#Democratic#Senate#The Gilbert Town Council
Arizona Mirror

Republican lawmakers move to clean up voter rolls

In a meeting riddled with false accusations of voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election, Republican senators approved bills in the Senate Government Committee to increase the monitoring of voter registration rolls and purge more voters from the voting rolls.  Arizona was among the states that pioneered mail-in voting, and it has allowed voters to […] The post Republican lawmakers move to clean up voter rolls appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

GOP proposals aim to revamp hand-count audits done after every election

A proposal approved by a Senate committee would overhaul the way counties conduct post-election hand count audits of ballots.  After every election, counties must conduct a hand count of ballots from 2% of its precincts and 1% of the early ballots cast to ensure they match up with the tallies from the machines used to […] The post GOP proposals aim to revamp hand-count audits done after every election appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Brnovich’s radical and lawless border war opinion normalizes extremism and sets the stage for violence

It’s impossible to overstate just how lawless and dangerous Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich showed himself to be this month when he issued a flagrantly political legal opinion that all but dares Gov. Doug Ducey to declare a literal war and send troops to the border to engage in firefights with drug cartels, human smugglers […] The post Brnovich’s radical and lawless border war opinion normalizes extremism and sets the stage for violence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

House panel OKs new GOP restrictions on citizen initiatives

A House committee gave preliminary approval to two measures making it more difficult for Arizona voters to have their say on state policy at the ballot box.  One would make it harder to put proposed laws on the ballot and another that would make it more difficult to pass them once they get there.  To […] The post House panel OKs new GOP restrictions on citizen initiatives appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Arizona Mirror

Rising wages could not keep pace with inflation in Arizona in 2021

WASHINGTON – Wages rose 5.3% in the Phoenix metro area last year, but prices rose almost twice as fast, with rising fuel and food prices eroding workers’ buying power despite a surging economy. The situation in Arizona mirrored the U.S., where an average 5% increase in salary and wages was outstripped by a 7% rise […] The post Rising wages could not keep pace with inflation in Arizona in 2021 appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Bogus election fraud claims spur changes to drop boxes, passwords, election observers

Bills based on unfounded and debunked claims of fraud that have become orthodoxy among Republicans passed the first hurdle to becoming law Thursday after a committee hearing full of misinformation about the 2020 election.  The Senate Government Committee on Thursday heard a litany of election related bills, one of which stemmed directly from claims made […] The post Bogus election fraud claims spur changes to drop boxes, passwords, election observers appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

GOP guv candidates embrace Brnovich’s opinion on using troops to repel a border ‘invasion’

Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s recent opinion declaring that transnational criminal activity at the U.S.-Mexico border constituted an invasion of Arizona and that Gov. Doug Ducey has powers under the U.S. Constitution to go to war to repel it was welcome news to the leading Republican candidates vying to replace him next year.  At the request […] The post GOP guv candidates embrace Brnovich’s opinion on using troops to repel a border ‘invasion’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

What do we care if Putin invades Ukraine? What if we don’t?

“War, children It’s just a shot away. It’s just a shot away.” — Rolling Stones The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and the ensuing and needless slaughter of thousands of soldiers and civilians, seems all but inevitable now. “So, what do I care?” some of us may be asking ourselves. “It’s not our fight.” I […] The post What do we care if Putin invades Ukraine? What if we don’t? appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
POLITICS
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

1K+
Followers
653
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy