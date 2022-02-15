Two CPS special education students said they were sexually assaulted in school bathrooms

Chicago Public Schools reached a tentative settlement in one case for an amount not yet disclosed. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The trial was already underway when the two sides — Chicago Public Schools and the family of a special education student who said he was sexually assaulted in a school bathroom — announced a tentative settlement in the lawsuit last week.

A day or so later, a judge in a different courtroom at the downtown Daley Center decided to allow a separate but similar lawsuit against the CPS board to move forward to trial.

In both cases, CPS is accused of allowing attacks against the two students to happen because the district didn’t follow their education plans, which required adult supervision outside the classroom.

“I wish it hadn’t come to this. I wish (CPS) had come to the table before that, before the years of litigation and before the expense and before putting the parents through this,” attorney Rafael Lázaro said of the settlement for his client. “At the end of the day, I think CPS must realize that things like this, when they happen at their school, there’s a responsibility there. There’s an institutional responsibility.”

In the settled case, the boy was a student at Jordan Community Elementary School in the Rogers Park neighborhood in 2014. The boy is not identified by name in the suit, only that he was 12 years old at the time and communicated at a kindergarten level because he has “severe physical, developmental and learning disabilities.” His attorneys say he has an awkward gait because he suffers from dystonia, a disorder characterized by involuntary muscle contractions.

The boy reported to four staff members that he was being bullied by his classmates, according to the suit. His attorneys say his individualized education program called for adult supervision when he was in school hallways. An IEP describes the instruction, supports and services students with disabilities are legally entitled to receive.

The suit says on Sept. 16, 2014, the boy was not accompanied to the bathroom by an adult or paraprofessional, per his IEP, but by a student who ended up attacking him in the bathroom. The alleged attacker was an older child with a history of violence that was known to CPS, according to the suit.

Attorney Miguel Ruiz, who worked with Lázaro on this case, said it was CPS’ responsibility to make sure that a paraprofessional was present, but on the day of the reported attack, the boy’s teacher didn’t have a paraprofessional to send with him to the bathroom. Ruiz said the teacher should have used the intercom system to request staff member assistance.

“Others at the school testified that had he done so, somebody would have assisted him. But he didn’t do that on this day. And that was, from our perspective, contrary to what the IEP required for this child,” Ruiz said.

CPS “failed to take reasonable and necessary action in response to the repeated complaints” from the boy and his parents and showed an “unequivocal utter disregard” for the boy’s health and safety, according to the suit, which was initially filed in 2018 and which sought more than $50,000, plus costs.

A CPS spokesperson said the agreement is up for a vote at the Feb. 23 Chicago Board of Education meeting. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, except that both sides are responsible for their own legal expenses.

The boy’s attorneys say he is now a teenager who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder in addition to his other disabilities. He is especially triggered by public bathrooms, they said.

Ruiz and Lázaro praised the boy’s parents for enduring such a long journey to justice. “Despite all of the problems, all of the obstacles, all of the issues, years of litigation, they stood by their son, and they came to court and fought for him,” Ruiz said.

A CPS spokesperson said the settlement “resolves the matter in a way that is fair to the student and to the taxpayers who fund the district.”

“Chicago Public Schools firmly believes that students who are harmed as a result of a legally-recognized failure on the district’s part should be compensated in a reasonable manner that will remedy injuries to the student,” the district said in its statement.

Meanwhile, the district continues to fight a similar case that was detailed in the Chicago Tribune’s “Betrayed” series , a wide-ranging investigation that found CPS failed to protect students from sexual abuse and assault.

A boy who was 16 and said to be “significantly cognitively disabled” told a classmate in June 2016 that he had been sexually assaulted by another special education student twice in a bathroom at Bogan Computer Technical High School on the Southwest Side. The alleged attacker had a history of “making verbal threats, hitting, pushing and punching others,” Carolyn Daley, the attorney for the alleged victim, said at a Daley Center hearing Wednesday.

According to the suit, which was filed in 2017, both Bogan students had IEPs that stated they needed to be supervised on trips to the bathroom.

The plaintiff’s “IEP was clear,” Daley said. “He could not self-advocate. He was unaware of dangerous situations, and he needed supervision because of that. You can’t let the most vulnerable population, cognitively disabled children who can’t advocate for themselves, are unaware of dangerous situations, go into a bathroom and get sexually assaulted and claim we have no duty to even protect students from sexual assault at our schools.”

At the hearing, an attorney hired by the Chicago Board of Education for this case called attention to the language of the IEPs for both students.

“All of them make the distinction of supervision to the restroom and independence within,” attorney Betsy Grover said.

Complicating matters is that the dates of the two reported bathroom attacks are not known. Grover said there’s no way to check records to see who was supposed to be supervising the students at the time.

“For a failure to supervise claim to go to a jury, there has to be willful and wanton conduct and without knowing when, and without knowing who, there cannot be a claim for willful and wanton supervision when nobody knows who didn’t supervise on any particular date,” Grover said.

“June 13 was the first time anyone at the board knew of these allegations. And every single board member will testify — every single one — that they supervised at all times.”

Daley said her client can’t tell the date or time. She pointed out that children who are sexually assaulted, especially cognitively impaired children, may have trouble verbalizing what happened.

“Because a child can’t tell us a date, so we can’t go back to those records and define exactly that date, should the board be immune from that?” Daley asked Judge Lorna Propes.

“I don’t know. I can’t answer that question,” Propes responded. “You know who’s going to have to decide that? The trial judge. Evidence will be produced or not, and the trial judge will or will not say is there something missing.”

Propes declined to dismiss the case at a hearing last week, though she did strike portions of the complaint she found to be repetitive. The trial is scheduled to start Thursday, unless the two sides can reach an agreement before then. CPS said it would not comment on this case “while the litigation is pending,” including sharing how much it has spent to defend itself from this lawsuit.

The board of education recently authorized $225,000 for Grover’s law firm — Nielsen, Zehe and Antas — to continue to provide services this year. The board approved similar expenditures for that firm in December 2020 for $250,000 and in August 2018 for $100,000, board records show.

“We are pleased with the court’s ruling denying the board’s motion, which would have permitted them to escape liability in this case. My client will finally have the chance to be heard, and we believe a jury will find the board’s conduct in this case reckless and shocking,” Daley said in a statement after Wednesday’s hearing.

“We hope that Chicago Public Schools will put the appropriate safeguards in place to protect students, especially disabled students, from being sexually assaulted in their schools to prevent this from happening to another child.”

