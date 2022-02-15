ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Bachelor' recap: Shanae says goodbye but the drama isn't over yet

 3 days ago

This week's episode of " The Bachelor " opened with the conclusion of last week's 2-on-1 date that finally put an end to Shanae's time on the show.

Clayton arranged the date with Shanae and Genevieve in an effort to settle a dispute between the two rivals and bring an end to the drama in the house.

Shanae, who thus far had succeeded in convincing Clayton that she was being bullied by the other women, and not the other way around, failed to convince him that Genevieve's feelings for him were an act. She was left stunned when Clayton handed Genevieve the date rose.

Upon seeing her suitcase being wheeled out, the other ladies also celebrated with champagne toast.

"Here's to finally curing the herpes outbreak," cheered Marlena, recalling a joke she made about Shanae during during last week's group date in which the women were asked to roast each other.

"Ding-dong, the shrimp is dead," added Hunter, referring to the infamous "shrimp-gate" incident that ended with Elizabeth's departure.

Ironically, the rose ceremony would send Marlena and Hunter packing.

The journey to find love then headed overseas to Hvar, Croatia. With hometowns looming and the competition heating up, Mara, who lost a 1-on-1 date to Sarah, felt she needed to step up her game.

During a group date, Mara took Clayton aside to warn him that Sarah wasn't ready for marriage, causing him to doubt if there were others stringing him along as well.

Clayton, without revealing its source, confronted Sarah with the accusation, which she tearfully denied. He believed her and gave her the date rose, though she was left wondering who would do such a thing.

Elsewhere, Teddi picked up a rose following a 1-on-1 date, and Rachel snatched the group date rose.

Here are the other women remaining after the rose ceremony:

Eliza, 25, a marketing manager from Berlin

Gabby, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver

Genevieve, 26, a bartender from Los Angeles

Mara, 32, an entrepreneur from Collingswood, New Jersey

Rachel, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Florida

Sarah, 23, a wealth management advisor from New York City

Serene, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City

Susie, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Teddi, 24, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, California

"The Bachelor" returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

