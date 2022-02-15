ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three-Vehicle Collision Sends Minivan Into Pole In Ridgewood

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago
Aftermath of crash at South Maple Avenue and Dayton Street in Ridgewood. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A driver was injured in a three-vehicle collision in Ridgewood.

A Kia minivan slammed head-on into a utility pole and an Audi A4 collided with both the minivan and a Honda Accord on South Maple Avenue at Dayton Street shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Ridgewood EMS took the minivan driver to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. Both sedan drivers declined medical attention.

Village police and firefighters also responded, along with Waldwick police.

All three vehicles were towed from the scene.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

