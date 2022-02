By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor JACKSONVILLE — Four Hewitt-Trussville players scored in double digits, streaking to a 61-45 victory against Sparkman in the AHSAA Northeast Sub-Regionals here on Wednesday afternoon. The Huskies pulled away by halftime, using a lockdown defense to smother their opponents, only allowing 12 points in the half and four in the […]

TRUSSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO