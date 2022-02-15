ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Black History icons: Frederick Douglass

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Frederick Douglass (born Frederick Augustus Washington Bailey) was a legendary abolitionist in Black history who was born around February 1818.

He was considered the most photographed American in the 19th century because he took frequent photos intended to humanise the perception of African Americans in the nation.

Douglass also taught other slaves how to read by utilising the Bible.

On February 20, 1895, Douglass passed away from a heart attack.

