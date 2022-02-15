ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Man accused of taking $25K dinosaur claw from gem show

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hnWNb_0eF3Jrxe00

A man has been charged after police said he stole a dinosaur claw from a gem and mineral show last month.

Christopher Thomas is accused of taking the fossilized claw from a vendor at the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show on Jan. 30, The Associated Press reported.

Tucson police said that Thomas then tried to sell the claw to someone on Feb. 8.

That person recognized the relic and alerted the police.

Tucsonpolice told CNN that vendors are a “tight-knit community.”

“This highlights the importance of vendors/neighbors communicating & working together,” Tucsonpolice told CNN via email.

The claw, which was worth $25,000, was returned to its owner in Colorado, KVOA reported.

Police charged Thomas with trafficking stolen property, a felony, the AP reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Dallas man arrested in 1984 killing of aspiring model

DALLAS — (AP) — Investigators arrested a 60-year-old Dallas man on a capital murder charge in the 1984 killing of a 21-year-old woman after linking him to the crime through genealogical databases, prosecutors said Friday. Edward Morgan was arrested in the killing of Mary Jane Thompson, who was...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Large bag of heroin washes ashore on Florida beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A 35-gallon garbage bag containing 45 pounds of heroin was found washed ashore on a Florida beach on Thursday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, the heroin, which was also wrapped in burlap, was found near the Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge east of Sebastian. The packaging was not intended for water, the sheriff’s office said.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Thomas
Action News Jax

Missing actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead

LOS ANGLEES — Police said they found missing actress Lindsey Pearlman dead Friday morning, one day after officials reached out to the public for help finding the 43-year-old. Authorities said Pearlman was last seen around noon on Feb. 13 in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue. On Friday...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur#Claw#Tucson Police#Cnn#The Associated Press#Kvoa#Ap#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

After $73M win, Sandy Hook families zero in on gun marketing

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — After agreeing to a $73 million lawsuit settlement with gun-maker Remington, the families of nine Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims say they are shifting their focus to ending firearms advertising with macho, military themes that exploit young men's insecurities, all in the hopes of preventing more mass shootings.
NEWTOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

Tennessee woman accused of second-degree murder in fentanyl death

A Middle Tennessee woman is accused of giving deadly fentanyl-laced heroin to a man last year, authorities said. Andrea Dawn Fann, 38, of Bon Aqua, was booked into the Williamson County Jail after a grand jury indictment Friday, WZTV-TV reported. She was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of fentanyl in connection with a fatal drug overdose, the television station reported.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
85K+
Followers
88K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy