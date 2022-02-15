'An out-of-body experience:' Military divers train in subzero conditions

GREAT LAKES — Seaman Recruit Daniel Burke, Division 074, graduated as the top sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) on Feb. 4. Burke, from Tulsa, said he joined the Navy for personal growth through serving his country. “One of the greatest gifts in life...
The Vicksburg National Military Park is recruiting candidates to become Licensed Battlefield Guides. The National Park Service, the Vicksburg Licensed Battlefield Guide Association and the Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign are partnering to provide training for individuals wishing to become certified as Licensed Battlefield Guides. Licensed Battlefield...
The United States Coast Guard is continuing to search for a woman who jumped off a Carnival cruise ship while handcuffed following a reported hot tub disturbance on Wednesday (February 16), Daily Mail reports. The incident took place on the Carnival Valor, which was located about 150 miles off the...
An Air Force pilot in Arizona had to eject during a routine training mission near Buckeye. According to Scripps' Phoenix station KNXV, police began receiving calls about a downed aircraft around 11 a.m. Thursday. The news outlet reported that the Luke Air Force Base pilot was flying a Mirage F1...
TALLAHASSEE — The state-created nonprofit organization Veterans Florida has entered a partnership with the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) SkillBridge program to train active-duty military personnel leaving the armed services for careers as correctional officers. DoD's SkillBridge allows service members, with commander...
