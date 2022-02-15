Skier dies after falling at Death Canyon in Grand Teton National Park

A skier has died after falling from a narrow path in Death Canyon, in Grand Teton National Park .

The National Park Service said a climber called authorities after seeing the 27-year-old man fall in the Apocalypse Couloir, a steep and narrow gorge, on Sunday. The climber said the man appeared to be unresponsive.

Teton County Search and Rescue later discovered that Radcliff Spencer, from Wyoming , had fallen off a slim path while skiing in the southern part of the park.

“Resuscitation efforts were attempted but proved unsuccessful due to the nature of injuries sustained,” the park service said in a statement.

Mr Spencer’s body was airlifted away and four other people in his group were taken out of the area in a helicopter.

“While the snowpack remains generally stable, hazards still exist and may carry high consequence in technical terrain,” the National Park Service said.