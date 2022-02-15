ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The Woman Behind The World's Most Stylish Hotels

By Farrah Storr
Elle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the winter of 2018, Marie-Louise Sciò looked over her bucket list and decided to get to work. Item number one: collaborate with Birkenstock on an ‘elevated’ rendition of the German sandal. Item number two: launch a pop-up shop. On a boat. Floating in the middle of the Tyrrhenian Sea. Item...

www.elle.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

The world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities

Once thriving spots, these villages, towns and cities now stand abandoned. Their empty buildings, streets and even cars left for nature to reclaim over the years. Whether destroyed during war, evacuated for ammunition practice or cast aside after nearby precious metals and minerals turned out to be in short supply, here are some of the world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities.
WORLD
FodorsTravel

12 of the World’s Most Unique Wedding Traditions

Because if your cake doesn't arrive dancing, are you even getting married?. Humans have always been infatuated with celebrating matrimony. The first weddings are documented to have taken place in 2350 B.C. in Mesopotamia (way before cringe-worthy name conjunction hashtags were invented) when ​​hunter-gatherers became farmers and gender roles became more structurally defined. The ritual has created an industry that’s skyrocketed in recent decades, with Americans alone spending a yearly average of $50 billion on weddings from 2015 to 2020.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
News Channel Nebraska

The world's most romantic places

Maybe you'd choose the white sands and turquoise waters of a deserted tropical beach. Perhaps it's the lure of iconic cultural cities such as Paris, Venice or Istanbul. Then again, the call of the wild from a safari is a pretty special way to spend time with your beloved. Wherever...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pavarotti
Person
Gabriela Hearst
Person
Slim Aarons
Elle

Linda Evangelista Revealed Photos Of Her CoolSculpting Side Effects

Following her September 2021 Instagram post, supermodel Linda Evangelista has now revealed photos of her experience with the fat-reducing treatment CoolSculpting in a story with People magazine. Evangelista alleges a treatment five years ago on her face, bra, and thighs left her with paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (also called "PH," this is an intense overgrowth of fat), and she's now "brutally disfigured" and "I dread running into someone I know."
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Boutique Hotels#Tuscany#German#The Rolling Stones T#Italian#La Posta Vecchia
The Independent

‘I wonder when I’ll get the keys’: Tom Holland shuts down rumours he bought London house with Zendaya

After weeks of speculation, Tom Holland has set the record straight and confirmed he did not buy a house in south London with Zendaya.The Spider-Man star said reports that claimed he and girlfriend Zendaya spent £3 million on a six-bedroom house in Richmond were “completely false”.It comes after The Mirror reported the couple were planning to move to the UK in the summer, adding the house would include gym and a cinema.But during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Holland, 25, said one of his “favourite” things about being an actor is “the way the press...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
Telegraph

20 stylish country house hotels for the perfect spring break

If you’ve been paying attention, you will have noticed little green stalks sprouting out of the ground on roadsides and in forests everywhere. You will have clocked that the evenings are getting lighter and the birds are singing earlier with each new day. Spring is coming, and for the first time in two years, we’re free to celebrate it wherever we choose.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Hitman who murdered reality TV star’s brother in gang war jailed for life

A Swedish hitman who murdered a reality television star’s brother in a tit-for-tat gang war has been handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 35 years.Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot dead on the doorstep of his £1.7 million home in Battersea, south-west London, in front of his screaming wife as she shielded their two-year-old son on Christmas Eve in 2019.Mr Beqiri, the brother of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri, was a kingpin in an international drugs gang and was targeted as part of a feud with a rival organised crime group.Anis Hemissi, 24, a professional...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Elle

The Most Stylish Barcelona Beach Hotels For A Sandy City Break

The Spanish city has it all – sun, sea, sand, and lots of culture, but best of all Barcelona has beach hotels, which means half of your holiday can be high-brow and the rest can be horizontal on a sunlounger. Picasso pilgrims will love the museum dedicated to the...
LIFESTYLE
Elle

Every High Fashion Make-Up Look From Backstage At Fashion Week AW22

Whether it's two-tone pink and red lipstick, a healthy glow so extreme you're basically applying moon dust to your skin, or black lashes and plastic bug eyes a la old school Gareth Pugh, these are the hottest make-up looks sashaying down the runways at fashion week AW22. From Burberry and...
MAKEUP
Elle

The Best Nail Art From Fashion Week AW22

From the modern French mani and mirrored chrome finishes, to negative space nails and completely OTT embellished talons, this is the ELLE edit of the most inspiring nail art looks and trends direct from backstage at fashion week AW22. Get your Autumn 2022 nail art inspiration here...
SKIN CARE
FodorsTravel

These Are the World’s Most Enormous Art Installations

Get immersive with these larger-than-life art installations. While bigger doesn’t always mean better, art installations that aren’t confined to a room or wall can provide viewers with a different, mesmerizing experience. In this list, you can see creative art installations that aren’t afraid to take up space worldwide. Most of them are permanent installations, but some aren’t guaranteed to be there forever. So if you want to see them in person, start looking up flights!
NAPLES, FL
PopSugar

The Most Stylish Bed Frames at Anthropologie

Shopping for a comfortable mattress can be grueling, but once you've found the one, the next step is to lock in a good bed frame — a much more enjoyable task. The bed frame is the centerpiece of your bedroom — the first thing that makes guests "ooh and ahh" as they walk through the door.
HOME & GARDEN
Elle

The Fall Runways Are Predicting the Next It-Bags

If you're the type of person who gives their purse its own chair at a restaurant, this roundup is for you. Of all accessories, bags hold the number one spot of importance in our wardrobe. Not only does it carry all of our physical (and emotional) baggage, but as one of the bigger monetary investments in our closets, it becomes our prized possession. While clothing trends come and go, you can easily own a bag for life without it feeling dated, no matter the style. On the fall-winter 2022 runways, we're seeing tweaks on the classics that we predict will become the newest crop of it-bags. Think jumbo hobos at Brandon Maxwell, satin evening clutches at Carolina Herrara, and vintage styles at Coach, who reimagined an archived top handle from 1964.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy