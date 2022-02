When Maren Morris was deciding on the first song to release from her upcoming Humble Quest album, she made the obvious choice: the song that kicked off the theme of the project. Maren told us, “I chose ‘Circles’ as the first single for this record because well, it starts the album. So it kind of starts this story. And it was just fun. I needed to hear that from myself. I think after coming off of singles like ‘Girl’ and ‘The Bones’ as precious as those songs are to me into my heart, they were kind of on the more heavy side.”

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO