Movies

China Gives OK For Theatrical Release Of 'The Batman'

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Chinese government has granted approval for the domestic release of “The Batman,” the latest installment in the on-screen adventures of Gotham City’s Caped Crusader. What Happened: According to a Deadline report, four of the film’s stars — Robert Pattinson (who plays the title character), Zoë Kravitz (who plays Selena Kyle...

www.benzinga.com

Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner's editing skills "extraordinary," but said what was most impressive about him was "his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family." Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an "editor extraordinaire" and "a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily" whose "talent,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Batman’ Secures China Release, Marking Return of U.S. Superhero Movies

Warner Bros.' The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, has secured a theatrical release date in China on March 18, marking the return of Hollywood superhero movies to the country after an extended drought. The Batman will be hitting China behind the U.S., where it opens March 4, after releasing in Taiwan and South Korea on March 2. Unlike other recent WarnerMedia tentpoles, however, The Batman won't be released simultaneously on streamer HBO Max, which will help prevent high-quality pirate copies from reaching China before the movie is in cinemas. WarnerMedia has promised to wait 45 days before...
MOVIES
Deadline

Paramount+ Becomes New Pay One TV Window For New Paramount Theatrical Releases Starting In 2024

ViacomCBS President Bob Bakish announced today during the conglom's investor day that all new Paramount theatrical releases will head straight to Paramount+ after their run in cinemas starting in 2024. Paramount+ thus becomes the new pay one TV window for all Melrose Ave lot movies. No word was mentioned on the length of pic's future theatrical windows. Last year, Paramount sent movies such as A Quiet Place Part II and Snake Eyes to Paramount+ 45 days after their theatrical release. However, family movies, Paw Patrol and Clifford the Big Red Dog, given the hesitation of that demo during the pandemic, went day-and-date theatrical with the studio's OTT service. Announcements were made that the sequel to those movies are planned for an initial theatrical release. Earlier in the virtual confab it was announced that ViacomCBS was rebranding itself as Paramount starting this week. Paramount had no comment on the above news.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

New The Batman Motion Poster Released

A new motion poster for The Batman has been spotted online, and you can check it out below! This latest motion poster keeps the dark hard-Noir vibe that director Matt Reeves has chosen for the film, with an added bonus: a snippet of dialogue from star Robert Pattinson, which we heard in one of the previous trailers for The Batman. It's an ominous line, spoken in what is presumably Pattinson's 'Batman voice': "When that light hits the sky, it's not just a call. It's a warning."
MOVIES
Connecticut Post

BTS Concert Event Gets Theatrical Release in March

The world's favorite K-pop band will grace the big screen in theaters worldwide on March 12, with the release of the live concert broadcast "BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing.".
THEATER & DANCE
Cars 108

‘Firestarter’ To Have Same-Day Theatrical And Peacock Release

Universal will release Blumhouse Productions' latest horror film Firestarter in theaters and on streaming service Peacock the same day. The adaptation of Stephen King's classic novel, which is directed by Keith Thomas (The Vigil) and written by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills), is hoped to bring more paid subscribers to the Peacock platform.
MOVIES
Mic

Robert Pattinson is going to give us a very emo Batman

In case his e-boy haircut didn't already tell you as much, Robert Pattinson's upcoming version of Batman is going to be a bit of a sadboy. In a cover story for GQ, the actor elaborated on his upcoming blockbuster role as Bruce Wayne and how he approached the character's caped crusader alter ego, which apparently is as an extremely emo dude.
MOVIES
Deadline

Greenwich Entertainment Acquires NA Rights To Animal Rights-Themed Doc ‘A Taste Of Whale, Plans May Theatrical Release

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has taken North American rights to A Taste of Whale, a documentary by Vincent Kelner on the annual slaughter of pilot whales in the Faroe Islands. The ancient practice, which has met with modern resistance from Sea Shepherd and other animal rights groups, involves herding hundreds of the large dolphins into coves, inlets or fjords where they can be easily killed and butchered. In the midst of the hunt — locals refer to it as "The Grind" — the water color transforms from blue to blood red.
ANIMALS
Deadline

‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’ Sets April 2024 Theatrical Release

For those who can't have their fill of the Lord of the Rings in the upcoming Amazon series, there's The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim anime movie from New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation which the studio has set for release on April 12, 2024 (not April 21 as reported by others; that's a Sunday). Warners already had the release date RSVPed for a New Line movie on the calendar. The movie explores and expands the untold story behind the fortress of Helm's Deep, delving into the life and bloodsoaked times of one of Middle-earth's most...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Robert Pattinson Reveals Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Cried While Watching ‘The Batman’: Her Reaction ‘Changed the Entire Thing’ for Me

Moved to tears! Robert Pattinson revealed girlfriend Suki Waterhouse's sweet response to seeing him on the big screen in The Batman for the first time. "It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing [for me], because I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching superhero movies," the actor, 35, recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, February 16. "And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, 'No way!'"
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie, Claims Estranged Wife Sold Stake In Winery To Russian Oligarch Without His Approval Amid Divorce War

Brad Pitt is pissed at Angelina Jolie, accusing his estranged wife of unloading her shares in their famous french winery to a Russian oligarch without his permission — so he's suing her.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Deadline

Apple To Re-Release Best Picture Nominee ‘CODA’ Next Weekend With Free Theatrical Screenings

EXCLUSIVE: CODA, the film that traveled the longest road among the Best Picture nominees, will get a new surge. Apple and its Original Films division will re-release the inspirational film for free in theaters from next Friday, February 25 through Sunday, February 27. All free screenings to feature open captions to be fully accessible to the deaf and hard-of-hearing The crowd pleaser began its Oscar journey at 2021 Virtual Sundance, where it swept the major awards by winning four: Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award and the Grand...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Robert Pattinson was 'absolutely terrified' to release 'The Batman'

Robert Pattinson dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday to promote his new film, The Batman. Pattinson follows Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck as the latest star to take up the Bruce Wayne mantle. But it turns out that playing an iconic crime fighter can be stressful.
MOVIES
