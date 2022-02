NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The best soccer players in the world hit the pitch again Wednesday on CBS2. The UEFA Champions League continues with a matchup that includes one team that can go all the way, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported. READ MORE: UEFA FANS: SHOW YOUR SOCCER SPIRIT Liverpool is one of the favorites to take home the title this year. Its first matchup in the Round of 16 is against Inter Milan, a mainstay at the top of Serie A, the Italian first division. If Tuesday’s game taught us anything it’s that you shouldn’t take your eyes off the action for one second. In the...

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO