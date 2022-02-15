ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Is Sleep Apnea CPAP Useless for Folks Over 80?

By Steven Reinberg
HealthDay
HealthDay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J33C5_0eF3GnDF00

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It's called CPAP for short, and the treatment helps millions with sleep apnea breathe better at night. But new research suggests it might not make any difference for patients over 80.

"By all the measures we tried, whether it was sleepiness, quality of sleep, blood pressure, depression or anxiety, we found no significant difference between the people [over 80] who used it and the people who didn't," said researcher Dr. David Gozal. He is chair of the department of child health at the University of Missouri's School of Medicine, in Columbia, Mo.

Often, untreated sleep apnea can lead to high blood pressure, heart trouble, depression or anxiety. Studies have shown that continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) can significantly reduce sleepiness and depression, and prevent high blood pressure, the researchers noted.

It's not clear why CPAP didn't help these older patients, Gozal said. It's possible that people over 80 have disturbed sleep due to other reasons or conditions that aren't caused by sleep apnea. For example, CPAP doesn't treat high blood pressure not caused by apnea, he explained.

Also, these older patients may have developed other ways of coping with conditions like depression and anxiety that make treating sleep apnea unnecessary, he added.

For the study, Gozal's team followed nearly 370 patients with sleep apnea who were over 70 years of age and were assigned to CPAP therapy or no therapy for three months.

The investigators found that among patients over 80, CPAP did not have much effect on sleep apnea. Although patients using CPAP had significantly improved snoring and witnessed apnea, there were no improvements in apnea-related symptoms, such as depression, anxiety or blood pressure levels.

Gozal suggested that the study may have shown benefits from CPAP in some older patients if it had continued for longer than three months. He said that ongoing trials might answer that question in the future.

Whether an older patient with sleep apnea should try CPAP is a personal choice, Gozal noted.

"Try it. If it works for you and you feel better, great, use it. But if it's really damaging your quality of life, and you feel that it's really affecting everything else that allows you to enjoy your golden years in the best possible way, you can make that decision to use it or not," he said. "It's ultimately a patient's decision, and we have to respect it."

The findings were published recently in the journal Sleep Medicine.

Dr. Harly Greenberg, chief of the division of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine and medical director of the Northwell Health Sleep Center in New Hyde Park, N.Y., said he doesn't consider these findings conclusive.

"The results did not demonstrate statistically significant improvement between the CPAP and no-CPAP groups," Greenberg said. "Severely sleepy patients, as well as those with respiratory disorders that resulted in low oxygen levels, were excluded from the trial. Conceivably, these patients may be the ones most likely to benefit from CPAP."

Also, sleep apnea affects patients in different ways, so a "one-size-fits-all" approach to therapy isn't the best, he noted.

"Rather, a personalized medicine approach to sleep apnea therapy may be more effective," Greenberg said. "Some patients in this trial achieved improvement in daytime sleepiness with CPAP, even though the average difference between the treatment and no treatment groups did not reach statistical significance."

Greenberg added that patients who have troubling sleep apnea that includes disturbed and non-restorative sleep, daytime sleepiness with impairment in function, and heavy snoring or gasping during sleep should be offered CPAP.

"If there is no improvement in symptoms, discontinuation of therapy can be considered. However, many elderly sleep apnea patients report quality of life benefits from CPAP therapy. These data should not be construed to deny therapy for these patients," he said.

More information

For more on sleep apnea, head to the American Sleep Apnea Association.

SOURCES: David Gozal, MD, chair, department of child health, University of Missouri School of Medicine, Columbia, Mo.; Harly Greenberg, MD, chief, division of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine, medical director, Northwell Health Sleep Center, New Hyde Park, N.Y.; Sleep Medicine, January 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Sleep apnea and snoring: 8 warning signs to look for

Obstructive sleep apnea is a serious sleep disorder in which people stop breathing for 10 seconds or more at a time. The condition caused the death of Indian singer and composer Bappi Lahiri, who died on Tuesday in Mumbai, according to a statement from his doctor. He was 69. What...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Common sleep apnea treatment may not benefit patients older than 80

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) is the treatment of choice for moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). But researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine have found this treatment may not be as effective in patients older than 80. Sleep apnea is a sleeping disorder that causes people to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

A light-based wearable to detect sleep apnea

Sleep apnea, the disorder where normal breathing is disturbed during sleep, can negatively affect someone's mental and physical health. In an Eindhoven MedTech Innovation Center (e/MTIC) research collaboration involving TU/e and the Kempenhaeghe Epilepsy and Sleep Center, Gabriele Papini has developed a way to monitor sleep apnea using a compact wrist-worn device that is comfortable to wear and can be used for long-term home monitoring. Papini defends his PhD thesis on February 18th at the department of Electrical Engineering.
ELECTRONICS
deseret.com

Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
SKIN CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
City
New Hyde Park, NY
Columbia, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
New Hyde Park, NY
Health
pilot.com

How Do I Know If My Snoring is Sleep Apnea?

Simple snoring might just be a nuisance. It can also be linked to sleep apnea, and possibly lethal side effects. But how do you know the difference? The only way to know for sure is with a sleep test, but asking yourself a few simple questions can help provide clues.
HEALTH
The Press

Sleep Apnea in Pregnancy Linked to Metabolic Syndrome, HTN

Sleep Apnea in Pregnancy Linked to Metabolic Syndrome, HTN. FRIDAY, Feb. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) in pregnancy is associated with an increased risk for metabolic syndrome (MetS) and hypertension (HTN) after delivery, according to a study published online Feb. 11 in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Drug of Choice for Hypertension? High Blood Pressure

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are the drug of choice for hypertension (high blood pressure). People who are unable to tolerate ACE inhibitors are given angiotensin II receptor antagonists or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). However, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment of hypertension. Because hypertension is caused by many factors, different medications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Apnea#Sleep Medicine#Sleep Disorder#Sleep Study#Cpap#Healthday News#School Of Medicine
MedicalXpress

Study finds older Americans are largely unaware of new Alzheimer's drug

There's a new drug to treat Alzheimer's disease, but those who might benefit from it know almost nothing about it, a new study shows. In spring 2021, for the first time in decades, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a drug to treat Alzheimer's disease. Enthusiasm for the drug, aducanumab, was swiftly eclipsed by concerns about efficacy, prohibitive cost and serious side effects.
HEALTH
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: Certain CPAP machines recalled

SPRINGFIELD, Md. (WV News) — Last November, Philips updated the guidance in its June 14 U.S. recall notifications for certain CPAP, BiPAP and Mechanical Ventilator devices to align them with FDA’s recommendations in connection with these recalls. This updated guidance is based on the same test results up...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
MedicineNet.com

Which Salt Is Good for High Blood Pressure?

Eating too much salt of any kind is not recommended for people with high blood pressure or kidney diseases. Although Himalayan pink salt is often touted as a healthier salt because it is said to contain less sodium per serving than ordinary table salt, no large-scale studies have supported this claim.
NUTRITION
Medical News Today

Bowel cancer symptoms in females

Bowel cancer, or colorectal cancer, is a type of cancer that starts in the rectum or colon. Bowel cancer can cause a variety of symptoms in females, many of which can go unnoticed. When the cancer first begins, a person may experience mild and indistinct signs or symptoms. As the...
CANCER
Axios Charlotte

Sleep apnea surgery brings relief to Charlotteans

Produced in partnership with Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates, P.A. Sleep apnea is a condition that interrupts your breathing during sleep. Many Charlotteans, like Michael Ott, have struggled with it for years. What you need to know: Sleep apnea is typically treated with a CPAP machine that includes a plastic face mask for […] The post Sleep apnea surgery brings relief to Charlotteans appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WebMD

How I Find Help With Sleep Apnea and Why Community Matters

Many people with sleep apnea suffer in silence. They feel trapped and alone with a condition that is hard to understand or come to terms with. I felt these things all the time when I was first diagnosed. Here’s how a good sleep apnea community can offer you the support that you need.
MENTAL HEALTH
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy