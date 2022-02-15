ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand Covid outbreak: Queenstown could be ‘closed by Friday’, says official

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

New Zealand ’s adventure capital, Queenstown , could shut down after the first major outbreak of Covid -19 spread across the wider state.

The state of Otago had recorded 51 positive cases as of yesterday , with all but 10 spread across Queenstown and Wanaka.

Talking about the need for close contacts of positive cases to isolate, and the number of venues where positive-testing locals had been, Queenstown Chamber of Commerce chief executive Ruth Stokes made the prediction that,“everywhere will be closed by Friday”.

“If you are isolating for seven days or isolating for 10 days, if you‘re closed you’re closed, and these are businesses on the brink,” Stokes told Radio New Zealand.

“These businesses going to the wall aren‘t just fly-by-night businesses. These are established firms that have been around for years, contributed millions of dollars to the local economy, and employ a lot of people,” Ms Stokes added.

Cases in the city had been kept at zero through much of the pandemic until August 2021, when the trickle of imported cases spread into the community.

New Zealand is currently seeing a record 981 cases of Covid nationwide , a figure that prompted government to move to phase two of its “red light setting” last night.

Queenstown is known as the adventure capital of New Zealand, with over a million international tourists stopping by the city each year in pre-pandemic times.

The city used to employ some 17,000 people in tourism, a figure which dropped to nearly 9,000 in 2021.

Several tourism industry figures have criticised New Zealand’s strict isolation rules as businesses attempt to bounce back from a two-year tourism shutdown.

“They need to look at the fact that this does not work, it‘s going to shut down the entire economy and people are going to lose jobs,” said Blair Impey, CEO of Republic Hospitality Group.

According to Mr Impey, nine of the group’s 11 venues are closed with many staff in isolation.

“They need to move straight to RATs [Rapid Antigen Tests] - if you test positive than stay at home, if you test negative then crack on and get back to work.”

“My understanding is that there is not going to be any wage subsidy or resurgence support so if that‘s the case, hurry up and get these RAT and we’ll crack on. Otherwise, if you want us to pay for it surely there is going to be some Government support,” he said.

“So many businesses are going to fall over because of this.”

Related
US News and World Report

New Zealand Reports Record 243 New COVID Cases

(Reuters) - New Zealand reported a record 243 new COVID-19 community cases on Saturday, as officials warned more cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant are expected but urged people in the highly vaccinated nation not to panic. The country of five million people has kept its borders closed since...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

New Zealand Covid protest convoy jams streets near parliament

A convoy of trucks and campervans blocked streets near New Zealand's parliament in Wellington Tuesday to protest against Covid restrictions and vaccinations, inspired by a similar demonstration in Canada. Plastered with messages such as "give us back our freedom" and "coercion is not consent", hundreds of vehicles parked in streets surrounding the parliament building known as The Beehive.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Government#Economy#Radio New Zealand
The Independent

Further travel disruption across UK after storm

Travellers are continuing to face disruption across the UK in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.Many train services remain suspended on Saturday and “do not travel” notices are in place for some routes.South Western Railway expects “significant disruption” across its network throughout the day, and said work was ongoing to clear the lines after more than 40 trees were felled on its routes.Several Great Western Railway services have returned, with other operators able to run a partial service, but some long-distance routes are still facing suspension.Routes on the Greater Anglia and Stansted Express network have also been suspended due to fallen...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Giant house pig and hen form friendship amid avian flu ‘flockdown’

A giant pig which lives in a house has a new best friend - a hen which had to be moved indoors due to the avian flu ‘flockdown’.Vietnamese potbellied pig Francisco was bought as a micropig for a teenage girl’s birthday but began to grow - so was taken in by animal-lover Morag Sangster.Morag, who runs Tribe Animal Sanctuary, in Carluke, Lanarkshire, moved her poorly chicken Alice indoors in November, who has since become best friends with Francisco.Sign up to our free newsletters here Read More Unique amphibious camper-trike goes on saleSnake catchers remove snake devouring frog from letterboxLottie Moss says she went to rehab after ‘really bad’ cocaine addiction
ANIMALS
The Independent

Storm Eunice batters Europe killing at least eight people

Storm Eunice has been referred to as the UK’s worst storm in 30 years, as wind speeds reached highs over 190 k/ph yesterday.Currently, it is Britain’s strongest ever recorded wind, with tragedy striking across the country.The storm has injured many, and even taken lives, with fatalities confirmed in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands, so far totalling up to eight, with the number expected to increase.Eunice caused transport across the country to come to a halt, but things are back up and running today.Sign up to our free newsletters here. Read More How do storms and hurricanes get their names?UK weather – live: Storm Eunice sparks Cobra meeting, London red alertTravel news - live: Trains and flights cancelled, bridges closed
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Public urged to stay at home as Storm Eunice approaches

Residents are being urged to stay home and train services are being cancelled after the Met Office issued the highest level of alert for Storm Eunice.The red weather warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – has been issued due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge, which is understood to be a rare event for the UK.The Met Office said there is a risk of “flying debris resulting in danger to life” and “damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down”.The warning covers the...
TRAFFIC
TravelNoire

Passenger Kicked Off Flight After British Airways Refused To Allow His Children's Nanny To Join Him In Business Class

An incident involving a top British lawyer, his two children, and the family’s nanny created an agitation on a British Airways flight. As the Daily Mail reported, the passenger’s family was kicked off a flight from London to Turin last Sunday. The incident started when Charles Banner, 41, found out that despite the family’s nanny being booked in business class, the flight had been oversold.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

More gale-force winds forecast as Storm Eunice clean-up continues

Strong winds of up to 70mph are set to sweep the UK in the coming days, disrupting travel, power supplies and Storm Eunice recovery efforts, forecasters have warnedThe Met Office has issued yellow warnings for wind covering most of the UK on Sunday and Monday, after northern England faced blizzard-like conditions on Saturday afternoon.Meanwhile, thousands of homes are still without power after Eunice hit parts of the UK on Friday, and insurers said clean-up costs could rise above £300 million.At the height of the storm, the roof of the O2 Arena in London was damaged and the spire of St...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather news – live: Snow to fall today as Storm Eunice leaves hundreds of thousands without power

Heavy snowfall is expected to engulf parts of northern England today after the Met Office issued stark weather warnings for ice, rain and wind over the weekend.Two yellow weather warnings had already been issued for Saturday, with wintry showers expected to hit parts of Scotland and northwest England, while the southwest and south coast are likely to be battered by further strong winds.A third weather warning was also issued between 11am and 3pm today in anticipation of a short period of heavy snow likely to cause some temporary disruption on roads.It comes as hundreds of thousands of people are...
ENVIRONMENT
cruisehive.com

Former Carnival Fascination Beached at Ship-Breaking Facility

Carnival Fascination, formerly known as Fascination and under her current name Century Harmony, has reached her final destination on a beach in Pakistan. The vessel will be broken up into scrap metal in the upcoming months at the ship-breaking yard in Gadani. It’s a sad end for the Fantasy-class cruise...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
