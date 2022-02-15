ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Harborside Increases Interest In San Francisco Dispensary To 80% For $1.3M In Stock

By Nina Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Harborside Inc. (CSE:HBOR) (OTCQX:HBORF) will acquire a further 29.9% interest in FGW Haight, Inc., which owns the conditional use approval necessary to operate a cannabis dispensary and related businesses located in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury district. Vertically-integrated cannabis enterprise is acquiring the increased interest in FGW through the execution of...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Benzinga

GreenBox Surpasses Projections With 2021 Processing Volume Of $1.95 Billion

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. GreenBox POS has released preliminary unaudited 2021 results wherein its revenue and transaction volume grew by more than 200% and 800%, respectively. The company’s processing volume outstripped its initial projections...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Flora Growth Focused On Opportunities In The CBD Industry

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Luis Merchan, Flora Growth's President and CEO, appeared on a webinar on February 11, 2022, highlighting the opportunities and challenges affecting the CBD industry in key markets. He has reiterated...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Benzinga

Energy Fuels in Strong Position as Uranium Outlook Promising

Uranium is one of the few commodities to register two solid years of gains amid a global pandemic. Nuclear continues to account for 20% of total electricity in the U.S. and is the largest source of carbon-free power, with consistent global growth projected through 2050. Energy Fuels holds three of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Graphic Packaging Holding

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $22.88 versus the current price of Graphic Packaging Holding at $20.4, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For JB Hunt Transport Servs

Analysts have provided the following ratings for JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, JB Hunt Transport Servs has an average price target of $219.62 with a high of $240.00 and a low of $175.00.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harborside Inc#Cse#Hborf#Fgw Haight Inc#Haight Ashbury#Vwap
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Dominion Energy

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Dominion Energy. The company has an average price target of $84.33 with a high of $98.00 and a low of $72.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Sempra Energy

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

EV Week In Review: Tesla's Model 3 Cedes Top Spot, GM's Bolt Production Restart Delayed, Fisker Touts Strong Demand, Nio's ES7 SUV And More

EV stocks turned in a mixed performance yet again in the week ending Feb. 18, as the broader market volatility continued to impact the space. EV pioneer Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) extended its slide, while Fisker, Inc. (NYSE: FSR) was in the spotlight amid its product pipeline update and fourth-quarter earnings release.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

SRAX Uncovering Compelling Growth Opportunities Across Digital Landscape

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. 'SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its proprietary software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform, has seen its financial performance growing stronger and stronger over the past year. With Sequire, SRAX solves some of the most critical problems for public companies and investors alike. “The former strives to better communicate with shareholders and the broader investment community, while the latter seeks transparency and actionable insights to uncover compelling growth opportunities in today’s cluttered digital environment,” reads a recent article. “The company offers a host of tools that public companies need to get noticed by the investment community and thrive. As a big data analytics platform, Sequire allows public companies to track their investors’ buying and selling behavior and use this information to engage their investor base across different marketing channels.”
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Ameren

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Ameren (NYSE:AEE) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At First Majestic Silver's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on First Majestic Silver AG. And retail traders should...
MARKETS
Benzinga

6,829 ETH Worth $19M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Thursday a total of 6,829.78 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $19,059,460, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($2,790.64), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Shake Shack

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Shake Shack. The company has an average price target of $82.5 with a high of $100.00 and a low of $69.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Looking At Redfin's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Redfin RDFN. And retail traders should know. We...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Where Canopy Gwth Stands With Analysts

Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Canopy Gwth. The company has an average price target of $9.0 with a high of $11.00 and a low of $7.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HOOD

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Robinhood Markets. Looking at options history...
PETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
29K+
Followers
108K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy