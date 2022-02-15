ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ford Reconsiders an Important Strategic Decision

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

It's a spectacular twist -- but hardly surprising in today's hypercompetitive automotive world: Ford Motor (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report is expected to return to India less than six months after saying it would stop producing cars in the country.

The Indian government has just approved the Dearborn, Mich., company's request for its proposal under the production-linked incentive scheme for the automobile sector.

The PLI offers considerable advantages of various kinds, including tax rebates, to companies investing in advanced technologies in the auto sector.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nvxMl_0eF3GUOK00

In addition to Ford, nearly 20 other companies have had their applications approved.

Following this green light, Ford immediately let it be known that it intended to produce electric vehicles in India, but for export. In particular, it plans to sell these electric vehicles in the U.S., its first market. But the group does not rule out selling these same cars in India.

"As Ford leads customers through the global electric-vehicle revolution, we’re exploring the possibility of using a plant in India as an export base for EV manufacturing," said Kapil Sharma, a spokesperson, in an emailed statement.

"The project is in the exploration stage and with discussions ongoing, we don’t have anything additional to share at this time."

Ford for Years Had Been Losing Money in India

Basically, Ford, which had two production sites in the country, has not yet decided which one it will reopen to resume production operations. The group has also not yet decided which electric models it could manufacture in the country.

Ford's decision is a real surprise. On Sept. 9, the automaker, which said it planned investments of around $30 billion in electrical technologies, was very clear.

"Ford India will cease manufacturing vehicles for sale in India immediately," the automaker said at the time in a news release.

"Manufacturing of vehicles for export will wind down at Sanand vehicle assembly plant by Q4 2021, and Chennai engine and vehicle assembly plants by Q2 2022; Ford will work closely with employees, unions, dealers and suppliers to care for those directly impacted."

Ford had explained that the Indian operations had been losing money for 10 years. The automaker therefore wanted to put an end to this sink of losses when it was focusing on clean cars, the development of which is extremely expensive.

"Following accumulated operating losses of more than $2 billion over the past 10 years and [an $800 million] nonoperating write-down of assets in 2019, the restructuring is expected to create a sustainably profitable business in India," the company explained.

So What Has Changed for Ford India?

One of the first answers could not be clearer: Ford, which wants to have 40% of its car portfolio made up of electric vehicles by 2030, wants to capitalize on a golden opportunity from the government.

The Indian authorities grant significant aid to groups wishing to invest in advanced technologies for the automobile industry. This aid is important given the significant development costs associated with electric cars.

India would thus become a hub for exports, and with the rebates and tax reductions provided for in the PLI, Ford could thus reduce its development costs for electric vehicles.

Rising interest rates, inflation and market volatility are on the horizon. You don’t want to miss out on this exclusive opportunity to unlock Action Alerts PLUS at our lowest price of the year.

Comments / 55

OKie Dough Kee
3d ago

Finally saw a Maverick up close and no thanks. Great mpg but it looks like a Mario Kart version of a truck. Just gonna keep my half ton American truck with NO payment thank you very much

Reply(3)
9
only 1
2d ago

I guess I’m not going to be a Ford person any longer. Instead of bringing things back to the United States they’re going to start shipping it out again. For a buck.

Reply(6)
5
Spike
4d ago

won't buy, gotta be +50% made in the USA!My 2014 Toyota Tundra had 85% American content, the most of any truck manufacturer....

Reply(1)
9
Related
CarBuzz.com

Ford Stops Building Mustangs For Endlessly Frustrating Reason

The auto industry's problems from 2021 have continued into 2022. Next year may be no different. The world is continuing to fight its way out of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting supply chain issues affecting basic goods and new vehicles. Automakers have been dealing with a semiconductor chip shortage, a crucial component required for final vehicle assembly. Major money-makers like trucks and SUVs have received chip priority over traditional sedans and sports cars, and Detroit's muscle cars, such as the Ford Mustang, haven't been immune, with Mustang production now shut down again after a stoppage early in 2021.
CARS
TheStreet

Ford Has A Surprise Feature to One-Up GM and Tesla

It's the chef's surprise. While automakers are mostly busy showing off their electric car prowess, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report seems to have had it all. The Dearborn group recently unveiled a new update to its FordPass Connect app, which notably allows owners of Ford vehicles to interact with their cars remotely, even start the vehicle while they are away.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Ford Motor Company Report#Indian#Pli#Ev
KTLA.com

Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else

Two of America’s biggest carmakers have a message for their dealers: Stop ripping off customers. Ford and General Motors are warning money-hungry dealers to stop exploiting supply issues — and shortages — by charging more than the sticker price for vehicles. Automakers don’t set prices for their...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Only One Full-Size Truck Made The ‘American-Made’ List

It can be tough to sort out whether your next vehicle is truly made in America. It is common for the auto industry to assemble cars in the United States from components manufactured abroad. That’s why Cars.com compiles its American-Made Index and this year, only one full-size truck ranked on its “Top 12” list.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford's New Patent Could Be A Solution To An Age-Old Truck Bed Problem

Ford has submitted a patent application for a nifty feature that could solve an age-old problem among truck owners – and that's keeping items on your bed in place. According to the documents uploaded by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the submitted patent by the Blue Oval was for "Truck bed with selectively actuated magnetic floor sections." This patent submission was first discovered by Muscle Cars & Trucks.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
The Detroit Free Press

GM's chip strategy that keeps production running as Ford goes down

A deal with semiconductor chipmakers is keeping General Motors assembly lines in North America rolling, while Ford Motor Co. idles many of its plants for the week. The Detroit Three automakers each face the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips that are used in many car parts. The shortage has been crippling production across the industry since this time last year. So far Stellantis confirms its plants in North America continue to operate as normal. ...
DETROIT, MI
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Ford Maverick Orders Will Begin On This Date

We still firmly stand by our proclamation that the Ford Maverick is the small pickup truck Subaru should have built. The Subaru Baja is long gone and that's that. Ford is not complaining. As we know so well, the Maverick has been a phenomenal hit for the Blue Oval, particularly the entry-level hybrid model. Ford has quietly admitted it was caught somewhat off-guard regarding the hybrid's high demand; a $20,000 compact pickup truck with an EPA-rated 40 mpg is bound to be successful and the people have spoken. The optional EcoBoost 2.0-liter (the only way you can currently get the Maverick with AWD) is a fine choice, too.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO Warns Dealers: Stop Markups Or You'll Be Punished

By now, American consumers are all too familiar with dealer markups. Scarcity and high demand drive greedy dealers to place absurd premiums over the MSRP, with desperate consumers paying the price just to secure their ideal set of wheels. One such vehicle is the Ford F-150 Lightning. The Blue Oval's electrified pickup has proven popular, with the company having to double production to meet demand.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Ford F-150 Model Years You Should Never Buy

The Ford F-150 is one of the most popular pickup trucks on the market. It was the best-selling vehicle in America not long ago. Folks looking for a new full-size pickup truck will likely consider buying a used truck. But they should be aware of the F-150’s best model years. After all, not all model years were created equal, and folks should avoid a few Ford F-150 model years.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

World's Most Dependable Cars Come From One Country

Thanks to products such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento, and more, the South Korean manufacturers operating in the USA have scored top marks in this year's JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS). Kia scored the best ratings in the mass-market segments with 145 Problems Per 100 cars (PP100) while Genesis proved to be the most favorable product in the premium category with a 155 PP100 result.
CARS
Motor1.com

Used Car Market Still Insane, These 10 Models Are More Expensive Than New

Want your car delivered right away? You'll have to buy a used one. There’s something very weird going on on the automotive market - some used cars are more expensive than their respective new versions. This is a phenomenon we don’t see often, though it has a very simple explanation - the industry just can’t deliver as many new cars as the customers want to buy.
BUYING CARS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
82K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy