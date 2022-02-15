Stock Market Today - 2/15: Dow Surges 400 Points on Russia Ukraine Pullback, Tech Stock Surge

Stocks finished higher Tuesday, while oil prices tumbled and the dollar eased, as investors reacted to reports that Russia has pulled some of its troops from the Ukraine border amid what appears to be a de-escalation of tensions between the adjacent eastern European nations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 422 points, or 1.22%, to 34,988, while the S&P 500 rose 1.58%.

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite gained 2.53% even as 10-year Treasury note yields hold at 2.06% in overnight trading, the highest levels since November of 2019.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that United States has not verified that Russians have begun to withdraw troops and “an invasion remains distinctly possible.”

"This gives the grounds for cautious optimism, but so far we have not seen any sign of de escalation on the ground," said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. "So far we have not seen any signs of reduced Russian military presence on the borders of Ukraine, but we will continue to monitor."

Concerns over an imminent attack by Russia troops, and the impact of sanctions on the global economy if they were to commence, hit markets hard on Monday, pulling both the Dow and the S&P 500 into negative territory for the session, lifting gold prices to the highest levels in eight months and sparking an oil price rally that took U.S. crude past $95 for the first time since 2014.

Tuesday's reports, as well as a planned visit between Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin, has markets back on course Tuesday, although the underlying pace of gains in Treasury bond yields, linked to bets on aggressive action from the Federal Reserve at next month's policy meeting, continue to influence stock performance.

U.S. crude futures were marked $3.23 lower from Monday's closing price to change hands at $93.25 per barrel while the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currency peers, fell 0.4% to 95.99.

The CME Group's FedWatch tool suggests a 61.8% chance of a 50 basis point rate hike at next month's policy meeting, with a 38.2% chance of a quarter point move.

Semiconductor-related shares powered some of the Nasdaq's gains, in fact, after Intel (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report agreed to buy foundry chip manufacturer Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) - Get Tower Semiconductor Ltd Report for around $5.4 billion.

Tower Semiconductor finished up 42.1%, while Intel gained 1.8%.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares rose 5.3% after the release of Securities and Exchange Commission filings that show founder and CEO Elon Musk has increased his stake in the world's most-valuable carmaker to around 21.2%.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report shares gained 1.28%, following reports of a shake-up in senior management and the purchase of new stakes in the fitness equipment maker by major private equity investors.

In overseas trading, Europe's Stoxx 600 was marked 1.3% higher by mid-day trading in Frankfurt while the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan benchmark edged 0.1% higher, ending its session prior to news of the Russian pullback.

Japan's Nikkei 225 ended the session 0.79% lower at 26,865.19 points.