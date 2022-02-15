ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stock Market Today - 2/15: Dow Surges 400 Points on Russia Ukraine Pullback, Tech Stock Surge

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgHme_0eF3GOLC00

Stocks finished higher Tuesday, while oil prices tumbled and the dollar eased, as investors reacted to reports that Russia has pulled some of its troops from the Ukraine border amid what appears to be a de-escalation of tensions between the adjacent eastern European nations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 422 points, or 1.22%, to 34,988, while the S&P 500 rose 1.58%.

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite gained 2.53% even as 10-year Treasury note yields hold at 2.06% in overnight trading, the highest levels since November of 2019.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that United States has not verified that Russians have begun to withdraw troops and “an invasion remains distinctly possible.”

"This gives the grounds for cautious optimism, but so far we have not seen any sign of de escalation on the ground," said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. "So far we have not seen any signs of reduced Russian military presence on the borders of Ukraine, but we will continue to monitor."

Concerns over an imminent attack by Russia troops, and the impact of sanctions on the global economy if they were to commence, hit markets hard on Monday, pulling both the Dow and the S&P 500 into negative territory for the session, lifting gold prices to the highest levels in eight months and sparking an oil price rally that took U.S. crude past $95 for the first time since 2014.

Tuesday's reports, as well as a planned visit between Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin, has markets back on course Tuesday, although the underlying pace of gains in Treasury bond yields, linked to bets on aggressive action from the Federal Reserve at next month's policy meeting, continue to influence stock performance.

U.S. crude futures were marked $3.23 lower from Monday's closing price to change hands at $93.25 per barrel while the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currency peers, fell 0.4% to 95.99.

The CME Group's FedWatch tool suggests a 61.8% chance of a 50 basis point rate hike at next month's policy meeting, with a 38.2% chance of a quarter point move.

Semiconductor-related shares powered some of the Nasdaq's gains, in fact, after Intel (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report agreed to buy foundry chip manufacturer Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) - Get Tower Semiconductor Ltd Report for around $5.4 billion.

Tower Semiconductor finished up 42.1%, while Intel gained 1.8%.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares rose 5.3% after the release of Securities and Exchange Commission filings that show founder and CEO Elon Musk has increased his stake in the world's most-valuable carmaker to around 21.2%.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report shares gained 1.28%, following reports of a shake-up in senior management and the purchase of new stakes in the fitness equipment maker by major private equity investors.

In overseas trading, Europe's Stoxx 600 was marked 1.3% higher by mid-day trading in Frankfurt while the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan benchmark edged 0.1% higher, ending its session prior to news of the Russian pullback.

Japan's Nikkei 225 ended the session 0.79% lower at 26,865.19 points.

Comments / 1

Related
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola's stock rallies to just shy of a record after dividend hike, plan to resume share repurchases

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, and are now a nickel shy of the Feb. 8 record close of $62.00, after the beverage giant raised its dividend and said it planned to resume repurchases this year. The new quarterly dividend of 44 cents a share, up from 42 cents, will be payable April 1 to shareholders of record on March 15. Based on current prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.84%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF of 2.31% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.44%. The company said it plans to buy back about $500 million worth of its shares in 2022, which represents about 0.2% of Coca-Cola's current market capitalization of $267.58 billion. The stock has climbed 10.8% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slipped 4.1%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow books biggest drop since November as stocks end sharply lower on renewed Ukraine fears

U.S. stock benchmarks closed sharply lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumping more than 600 points, amid renewed worries that Russia may soon invade Ukraine. The Dow ended about 1.8% lower, while the S&P 500 dropped about 2.1% and the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite slid around 2.9%, according to preliminary FactSet data. President Joe Biden told reporters Thursday morning that a Russian invasion could happen in the next "several days." Nearly all of the S&P 500's 11 sectors finished lower in Thursday's slump, with losses led by information technology, preliminary FactSet data show. The Dow's 1.8% slide was its largest daily drop since Nov. 30, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Olaf Scholz
Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy in February and Hold Forever

Intuitive Surgical is a growth stock that's leading the field of robotic surgery. Colgate-Palmolive is a slow and steady consumer staples stock that pays a reliable dividend. Walgreens Boots Alliance is evolving into a one-stop-shop for consumer health needs. Healthcare is one of the largest and most complex areas within...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wall Street ends sharply lower as war fears increase

Feb 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WALL STREET ENDS SHARPLY LOWER AS WAR FEARS INCREASE (1605 EST/2105 GMT) Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday as tensions between Washington...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Equity Market#European#Nasdaq Composite#Treasury#Russians#Nato#Dow#The Federal Reserve
InvestorPlace

7 Stocks Wall Street Says Are Strong Buys Right Now

One of the primary rules for investors is to “buy low and sell high.” And in order to commit to this rule, one needs to build a profitable portfolio. That said, finding the right stock for one’s portfolio can be difficult, especially for new investors. In these circumstances, an investor can always look to Wall Street analysts as a source of wisdom for strong buys.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Options Bulls Blast Nvidia Stock Despite Crytpo Concerns

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is taking a hit today, despite the semiconductor name posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and revenue, as well as an upbeat current-quarter forecast. The company is betting on strong demand for its data centers, but investors are still worried about flat profit margins and exposure to the crypto market. At last check, NVDA is down 6.4% to trade at $246.89.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stock futures are higher after Dow suffers its worst day of the year

Stock futures moved higher in premarket trading Friday following the Dow Jones Industrial Average's worst day of 2022 as investors dumped risk assets amid geopolitical concerns. Futures on the blue-chip Dow were up by 133 points or 0.4%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.5% and Nasdaq 100 futures edged 0.7% higher.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
TheStreet

Bitcoin Goes to War: Ukraine Legalizes Cryptos as Russia Pressures Build

Ukrainian legislators voted to legalize cryptocurrencies Thursday, making it easier to use them in the country as it teeters on the brink of war with Russia. Verkhovna Rada, the Ukraine Parliament, passed bill no. 3637, or the Law of Ukraine on Virtual Assets Thursday overwhelmingly with 272 votes, legalizing cryptocurrency in the country of more than 41 million. The bill only required 226 yes vote to pass.
CURRENCIES
Motley Fool

Here's Why Global-e Online Stock Is Surging Today

Global-e Online works behind the scenes to enable international e-commerce, and it's increasingly popular. Shares of the stock shot up following a fourth-quarter earnings report that contained mixed results. What happened. Shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) are marching higher today on the heels of strong fourth-quarter results. Shares of the...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Intel Stock Slides After Muted Profit Margin Outlook, Roadmap Extension

Intel (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report shares edged lower Friday after the biggest U.S. chipmaker told investors to expect muted profit margins as it accelerates spending on new foundries and technologies to meet future demand, while extending the timeline on its new strategy roadmap. Intel, which unveiled a $5.4...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Could Bitcoin Hit $200,000 in 2022?

Managing Partner at Fundstrat Global Advisor, Tom Lee, has a $200K price target for Bitcoin, but a lot would have to happen to hit that this year. Bitcoin's current price action is trading at a 35% discount off its peak. More than 90% of all Bitcoin coins have been mined,...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
82K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy