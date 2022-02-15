ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ratings: Super Bowl LVI Draws North of 112 Million Viewers, Up 17% From 2021

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
Sunday evening’s broadcast of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals thus far is reporting a total audience of 112.3 million total viewers across NBC, Telemundo and ( updated ) streaming.

That latest tally marks an improvement of 17 percent from last year’s lopsided 31-9 Bucs/Chiefs game, which was hampered by the second-largest margin of victory in 18 years and in turn delivered the smallest audience for the Big Game since at least 2007 (when the Colts beat the Bears 29-17).

On NBC alone, the telecast averaged 99.2 million viewers, up 8 percent from last year’s CBS-only numbers. Telemundo added 1.9 mil, and streaming (led by Peacock) accounted for 11.2 million viewers.

This year’s halftime show averaged 103.4 million viewers (from 8:15-8:30 pm ET), topping 2021’s by 7 percent.

Following the Big Game, NBC’s live primetime Beijing Olympics coverage averaged a total audience delivery of 24 million viewers – the largest NBC Olympics primetime audience since the opening Sunday of the 2018 Winter Games.

TVLine readers gave country singer Mickey Guyton’s singing of the national anthem an average grade of “A-,” while the halftime show from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar earned a “B.”

