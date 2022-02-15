ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Olympics: Team GB bobsleigh team suffer terrifying 83mph crash

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

Team GB bobsleigh due Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson have suffered a terrifying 83mph at the Winter Olympics .

The duo crashed out of the 2-Man event when their sled overturned coming out of the 13th curve.

Hall and Gleeson then slid over the finish line with their helmets brushing along the ice.

They had started the final day of competition in 11th place after the first two runs and thankfully, both emerged from the crash unscathed, if not a little shaken.

