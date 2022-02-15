ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CVS Health's new digital process for ordering at-home COVID tests will accept health insurance payment

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0eF3G17k00
By Marketwatch
MARKET PULSE

CVS Health Corp. (cvs) unveiled a digital process for ordering at-home COVID tests that will allow customers to enter their health insurance information as payment. Eligible shoppers should head to the CVS website or app to locate stores with available tests, place an order with insurance details and then pick-up their tests from the store location. Some customers can also use their health insurance information to pay for at-home tests at a CVS pharmacy counter. The goal of these programs is to avoid out-of-pocket payment. CVS sold 22 million COVID tests in 2021. CVS stock has run up nearly 39% over the last year while the S&P 500 index (spx) is up about 12%.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Health#Covid
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 2.21% to $856.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.23% to 13,548.07 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.68% to 34,079.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $386.51 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow down 125 points on losses in shares of Intel, Boeing

Behind negative returns for shares of Intel and Boeing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Friday afternoon. Shares of Intel (INTC) and Boeing (BA) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 126 points lower (-0.4%). Intel's shares have dropped $2.40 (5.1%) while those of Boeing have dropped $3.58, or 1.7%, combining for a roughly 39-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) Caterpillar (CAT) and Walt Disney (DIS) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Biden to speak on Russia and Ukraine after call with Transatlantic leaders

President Joe Biden will speak at 4 p.m. Eastern time on the U.S.'s "continued efforts to pursue deterrence and diplomacy, and Russia's buildup of military troops on the border of Ukraine," the White House said Friday. The speech is scheduled after a separate, 2:30 p.m. Eastern call with Transatlantic leaders, according to the White House. U.S. stock indexes were trading lower Friday as investors monitored developments between Russia and Ukraine, with investors harboring fears of a war breaking out.
POTUS
MarketWatch

House Republican from Minnesota is dead at 59

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a conservative Republican from southern Minnesota who followed his father’s footsteps into Congress, has died after a battle with kidney cancer, his wife said. He was 59. Jennifer Carnahan said in a Facebook post Friday that Hagedorn “passed away peacefully” Thursday...
MINNESOTA STATE
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.40% higher to $314.80 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.72% to 4,348.87 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.68% to 34,079.18. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $10.83 below its 52-week high ($325.63), which the company reached on February 9th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Intel, Salesforce.com Inc. share losses contribute to Dow's 213-point drop

Behind negative returns for shares of Intel and Salesforce.com Inc., the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Friday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 213 points, or 0.6%, lower, as shares of Intel (INTC) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) have contributed to the index's intraday decline. Intel's shares are down $2.66 (5.6%) while those of Salesforce.com Inc. have dropped $3.34 (1.7%), combining for an approximately 40-point drag on the Dow. Boeing (BA) Caterpillar (CAT) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

97K+
Followers
21K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy