ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Brock Lesnar says he ‘probably should’ve been paid more’ for UFC run

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sz12V_0eF3FdQC00

WWE star Brock Lesnar has said he “probably should’ve got paid more” for fighting in the UFC .

Lesnar became one of the biggest names in professional wrestling during his first WWE run, between 2002 and 2004, before returning in 2012 after a spell competing in mixed martial arts.

The American fought in the UFC between 2008 and 2011, winning the promotion’s heavyweight title during that period, and returned for one more bout in 2016 during a brief hiatus from the WWE.

When asked to compare his working relationship with WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon to his relationship with UFC president Dana White, Lesnar told The Pat McAfee Show : “Dana’s alright. I’ve got a lot of money from him.

“I probably should’ve got paid more, maybe.

“I really can’t compare the two guys. Honestly my relationship with Vince is so different than with Dana over the years. Vince and I have had a love-hate relationship for the last 20 years, but it’s been good. We’ve got a lot of water under the bridge.

“I have a lot of respect for both men. Dealing with Dana is just a totally different approach. I met Vince when I was younger, I look at Vince more as a father figure actually.

“I’ve learnt a lot of things from him and I was able to carry those things over and handle business with Dana. Vince is a self-made person, so is Dana.”

Lesnar’s professional MMA record stands at 5-3 with one No Contest, as the 44-year-old’s 2016 victory over Mark Hunt was overturned when Lesnar tested positive for a banned substance.

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Khamzat Chimaev Tells Daniel Cormier Why He’s Better Than Him

Khamzat Chimaev has fired back after former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier doubted the welterweight’s chances of defeating middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya. In last weekend’s pay-per-view main event, Adesanya extended his rule over the 185-pound weight class with a unanimous decision victory over Robert Whittaker. With the triumph, “The...
UFC
The Independent

Khabib warns Francis Ngannou over potential Tyson Fury fight

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has warned current star Francis Ngannou that nobody is capable of touching Tyson Fury, as rumours persist over a crossover match between the two combat sport icons.Fury retained his heavyweight crown in boxing with victory over Deontay Wilder last year and is set to defend his title against Dillian Whyte.But Khabib doesn’t consider that Fury has any contender even close to his level at this point, with Ukrainian challenger and IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight title-holder Oleksandr Usyk the only one who might be capable of giving the Gypsy King a run for his money.Usyk...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Israel Adesanya explains how he’s starting to fall into one same ‘issue’ Anderson Silva had during UFC title reign

Israel Adesanya is one of the most dominant champions in MMA today, a fact he proved once again at UFC 271 with his latest defense of the middleweight title against Robert Whittaker. But not everyone has celebrated the performance. Adesanya’s close decision win over Whittaker was the champion’s third fight in a row lacking in many of the highlight-reel moments that became Adesanya’s calling card during his rise to the UFC title.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Mark Hunt
wrestlinginc.com

New Details On Why Cody Rhodes Left AEW, Brandi Rhodes – WWE Backstage Update

Brandi Rhodes is reportedly not headed back to WWE with her husband Cody Rhodes. As noted, it was announced on Tuesday morning that Cody and Brandi have left AEW. You can click here for the original statements from Rhodes and AEW President Tony Khan. You can also click here and click here for for the initial reports on Rhodes possibly returning to WWE, along with more on his AEW departure. You can click here for what Dustin Rhodes had to say about the departures, and click here for an update on the WWE return talks. You can also click here for the latest on Cody’s talks with Khan, and click here for news on how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon feels about Cody now.
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Says Incident With Jackass Forever‘s Wee-Man Wasn’t Staged

– During a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar addressed the recent incident where he slammed Jackass Forever Wee-Man through a table at a hotel bar during the Royal Rumble weekend. The cast of the film were there as guests due to Johnny Knoxville competing in the Rumble match. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pat Mcafee#Combat#American
Wrestling World

Raw: Brock Lesnar makes a strange appearance

The episode of RAW begins with the entry of WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, accompanied by his manager MVP. The All Mighty makes it clear that he will win the Elimination Chamber match and that he will come to WrestleMania as reigning champion. Obviously, a few days before the show, the...
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Rumored To Be Joining Malakai Black’s Faction In AEW

During the February 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, a Malakai Black vignette aired and it was teased that someone else will be joining his House of Black faction in addition to Brody King. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted during Wrestling Observer Radio that former WWE star Buddy Murphy aka...
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Israel Adesanya teases potential crossover into WWE: “You never know”

Israel Adesanya has teased that he will one-day crossover into the world of professional wrestling. ‘The Last Stylebender’ has made a reputation in the UFC for being a bit of a showman. He’s since admitted that a lot of his style he gets from the WWF’s Attitude Era period of entertainment. That era was the most fruitful for professional wrestling, and it seemed that Adesanya has pulled some material from it.
WWE
MMA Fighting

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T likens MMA pay to WWE, would like fighters to ‘get paid as much money as they possibly can’

It’s often said that the UFC shares a great deal in common with professional wrestling and the WWE. With a bombastic and controversial leader atop each organization (Dana White and Vince McMahon respectively) and a business structure that prioritizes monthly pay-per-view events, fans have frequently drawn parallels between the two organizations. But for all their similarities, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that fundamentally the companies are in a very different business.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Bellator 274 fighter to watch: Aviv Gozali

Aviv Gozali is the fighter to watch at Bellator 274. Remember in Mighty Ducks 2, when Don Tibbles (played by Michael Tucker) told Coach Bombay that Dwayne Robertson was the best puck handler he had ever seen, and Bombay tried to interject “for his age?”, only to be shut down with a simple “No.” That’s Aviv Gozali. He’s not the best grappler ever seen for a kid his age, but the 21-year-old is arguably the best-looking prospect in all of MMA. That’s why he’s the fighter to watch at Bellator 274.
COMBAT SPORTS
theScore

Report: Canelo agrees to 2-fight deal against Bivol, Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez has his next blockbuster fights lined up. The undisputed super middleweight champion agreed to face WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7 and a trilogy bout with Gennady Golovkin on Sept. 17 as part of a two-fight contract with Matchroom Boxing, sources told ESPN's Mike Coppinger.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Neiman Gracie not ready to call himself family’s best all-around fighter, but promises to win Bellator belt for the Gracie name

The legend of the Gracie family was built in a time where vale tudo fights were used to prove one martial art was better than others, turning jiu-jitsu into a must for anyone who wanted to become successful in the sport. Decades after fighters realized they had to train in every discipline in order to dominate in what became mixed martial arts, Neiman Gracie stands out as the most successful Gracie of the era to come out of that esteemed clan.
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Sean O'Connell News

Sean O’Connell discusses PFL Challenger Series, Kayla Harrison’s future, and. Lead play-by-play commentator and former PFL champion Sean O'Connell previews the 2022 PFL Challenger series, discusses the future of Kayla Harrison, and more. Mixed martial arts action is on hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, but the PFL will...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen on Conor McGregor fighting the winner of Gaethje vs. Oliveira: “It’s not as far out of an idea as perhaps it appeared”

Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on Conor McGregor fighting the winner of Justin Gaethje vs Charles Oliveira. While the next UFC lightweight title fight will be Charles Oliveira defending the strap against Justin Gaethje, many have already turned their attention to who the winner will face after their triumph. Islam Makhachev is hoping to secure a shot at the belt if he can beat Bobby Green next weekend but beyond that, the looming presence of Conor McGregor can’t be overlooked.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov shares his thoughts on Francis Ngannou’s contract dispute with the UFC: “If someone pays you more money then go and take”

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently shared his thoughts concerning Francis Ngannou and his ongoing dispute with the UFC over contract negotiations. Ngannou (17-3 MMA), reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, last fought Ciryl Gane (10-1 MMA) at UFC 270 in January. After ‘The Predators’ win, it was announced that he would need to undergo...
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Second Generation Wrestler Reportedly Done With Impact

Rachael Ellering has reportedly left Impact Wrestling. Ellering reportedly finished up with Impact over a month ago, according to Fightful Select, and it became clear within the company that she likely was not coming back by the first week in January. Ellering was replaced by Alisha Edwards in the first-ever...
WWE
The Independent

The Independent

509K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy