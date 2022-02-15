Leah Croucher: New image of mystery figure released on third anniversary of teenager’s disappearance

A new CCTV image of a mystery figure has been released in the hunt for a teenager who disappeared three years ago.

Leah Croucher was 19 when she was reported missing from Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes on 15 February 2019.

Her family last saw her at 10pm the previous day and on the third anniversary of her last sighting are still desperate for answers.

In an emotional appeal on Tuesday her parents, Claire and John Croucher, spoke of enduring “three long, desolate years” without their “beautiful and wonderful daughter”.

They said: “It is impossible to stay positive after all this time, it was difficult at the start of this, but now, the task is so futile, our lives are so bleak. It is harder each day to tell ourselves that today will be the day that we get answers.”

Detectives believe a figure dressed in black shown in the CCTV image may be of Ms Croucher from Fuzton Lake, near to where she was last seen.

The image also shows a group of three people walking, while a separate photo issued by police shows a dog-walker they are keen to speak to.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard, said: "The image we are releasing today is not of a high quality, but I am hoping that somebody will recognise themselves as being in this picture."

"I am keen to hear from the group of people in this image; it may be that you regularly walk in this area and will recognise yourselves.

"I would also like to hear from the person in the image walking her dog.

"If you have not already got in touch with the police, I would urge you to do so, as you may have a vital piece of information that would be key to this investigation."

In their statement marking three years since her disappearance, Ms Croucher’s parents said they still had "no clues as to what happened. No idea as to where or how she is”.

They wrote: “Each day is torture. Each day feels like an eternity of pain and despair.

“It is inconceivable not to worry every second of every single day. Sleep feels an elusive character each night, waking each morning we never feel rested and refreshed.

“Each time the phone rings or there is a knock at the front door, our hearts still leap in our chests.

“That familiar surge of hope springing up in our throats. That familiar wave of despair that crashes over our very souls each time it is not the police or Leah herself knocking at the door or calling on the phone.”

The couple added: “Again, we ask for the public’s help. You have all been so wonderful so far, still helping us search every face in the streets to see if they are Leah, still sharing on social media, still reporting possible sightings to the police.

“We ask you to search your phones for pictures taken on the evening of 2 February 2019 outside the Jury’s Inn/Travel Lodge and the morning of 15 February 2019, in the Furtzon area.

“Search your memories to see if you can remember one thing that may help the police in their search.

“Please contact the police with anything you know, even if it seems small and insignificant. You are our only hope, you always have been.”

They also spoke out against "vicious rumour and speculation" shared about their daughter on social media.

"Our family read everything that is written about Leah, both in the press and on social media," her parents said.

"We are aware of the fake profiles that have been made claiming that Leah was pregnant and has run away, aware of the speculation that she is buried on farmland on Eaton Bray, aware that people are saying that she ran after married, older Muslim men as she had a thing for them," they said.

"We find this upsetting, hurtful and disrespectful.

"None of this is true, all of it is vicious rumour and speculation.”

In a direct message to their missing daughter, they said: “Leah, we only want to know you are safe and well. All you have to do is walk into a police station and tell them who you are and ask them to pass the message onto us that you want to stay away, you choose to remain apart from all who love and cherish you, that you do not want to come home.

“Please, we miss you so much. We are so worried about you. If you left us all that day, please let us know that it was your choice, because until that day happens, we will not stop.

“We will continue with the social media posts, the TV, radio and press interviews, the begging for news and information.

“We love you too much to give up and stop looking for answers.”