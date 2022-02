STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has launched a new chapter in the agency’s ongoing study to widen the borough’s narrowest bridge. On Thursday, the Port Authority announced that it will begin a more thorough examination of potential options for widening the Outerbridge Crossing, which first opened in 1928, building on the results of preliminary feasibility study that was completed in 2020.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO