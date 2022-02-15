ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Where are people in West Virginia moving to most?

By Stacker
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKFnV_0eF3Ejbv00

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades.

In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Is your electric bill high? You’re not alone!

Stacker compiled a list of where people in West Virginia are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from West Virginia in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#40. Massachusetts

– Moved from West Virginia to Massachusetts in 2019: 63
— 0.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Massachusetts to West Virginia in 2019: 425
— #35 most common destination from Massachusetts

#39. Nevada

– Moved from West Virginia to Nevada in 2019: 74
— 0.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nevada to West Virginia in 2019: 64
— #45 most common destination from Nevada

#38. Rhode Island

– Moved from West Virginia to Rhode Island in 2019: 83
— 0.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Rhode Island to West Virginia in 2019: 124
— #28 most common destination from Rhode Island

#37. Arkansas

– Moved from West Virginia to Arkansas in 2019: 133
— 0.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arkansas to West Virginia in 2019: 120
— #40 most common destination from Arkansas

#36. Nebraska

– Moved from West Virginia to Nebraska in 2019: 148
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nebraska to West Virginia in 2019: 96
— #40 (tie) most common destination from Nebraska

#35. New Hampshire

– Moved from West Virginia to New Hampshire in 2019: 155
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from New Hampshire to West Virginia in 2019: 37
— #39 (tie) most common destination from New Hampshirehttps://a20cc325a0a8df38b7ceff985fdfc19c.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

#34. Kansas

– Moved from West Virginia to Kansas in 2019: 174
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kansas to West Virginia in 2019: 45
— #45 most common destination from Kansas

#33. Montana

– Moved from West Virginia to Montana in 2019: 176
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Montana to West Virginia in 2019: 0
— #47 (tie) most common destination from Montana

#32. Hawaii

– Moved from West Virginia to Hawaii in 2019: 197
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Hawaii to West Virginia in 2019: 256
— #32 most common destination from Hawaii

10 / 40Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Oklahoma

– Moved from West Virginia to Oklahoma in 2019: 216
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oklahoma to West Virginia in 2019: 117
— #44 most common destination from Oklahoma

#30. Delaware

– Moved from West Virginia to Delaware in 2019: 219
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Delaware to West Virginia in 2019: 127
— #20 most common destination from Delaware

#29. Arizona

– Moved from West Virginia to Arizona in 2019: 237
— 0.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arizona to West Virginia in 2019: 356
— #46 most common destination from Arizona

#28. Washington

– Moved from West Virginia to Washington in 2019: 275
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington to West Virginia in 2019: 129
— #49 most common destination from Washington

#27. California

– Moved from West Virginia to California in 2019: 303
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from California to West Virginia in 2019: 940
— #48 most common destination from California

#26. Wyoming

– Moved from West Virginia to Wyoming in 2019: 308
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wyoming to West Virginia in 2019: 0
— #43 (tie) most common destination from Wyoming

#25. Utah

– Moved from West Virginia to Utah in 2019: 322
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Utah to West Virginia in 2019: 0
— #49 (tie) most common destination from Utah

#24. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from West Virginia to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 324
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington, D.C. to West Virginia in 2019: 154
— #34 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

#23. Alaska

– Moved from West Virginia to Alaska in 2019: 355
— 0.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Alaska to West Virginia in 2019: 192
— #39 most common destination from Alaska

#22. Illinois

– Moved from West Virginia to Illinois in 2019: 379
— 0.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Illinois to West Virginia in 2019: 380
— #48 most common destination from Illinois

#21. Georgia

– Moved from West Virginia to Georgia in 2019: 408
— 1.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Georgia to West Virginia in 2019: 658
— #39 most common destination from Georgia

#20. Connecticut

– Moved from West Virginia to Connecticut in 2019: 408
— 1.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Connecticut to West Virginia in 2019: 0
— #49 most common destination from Connecticut

#19. Iowa

– Moved from West Virginia to Iowa in 2019: 409
— 1.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Iowa to West Virginia in 2019: 119
— #41 most common destination from Iowa

#18. Alabama

– Moved from West Virginia to Alabama in 2019: 421
— 1.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Alabama to West Virginia in 2019: 245
— #40 most common destination from Alabama

#17. New Jersey

– Moved from West Virginia to New Jersey in 2019: 494
— 1.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from New Jersey to West Virginia in 2019: 527
— #34 most common destination from New Jersey

#16. Colorado

– Moved from West Virginia to Colorado in 2019: 502
— 1.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Colorado to West Virginia in 2019: 266
— #49 most common destination from Colorado

#15. New York

– Moved from West Virginia to New York in 2019: 530
— 1.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from New York to West Virginia in 2019: 546
— #43 most common destination from New York

#14. Wisconsin

– Moved from West Virginia to Wisconsin in 2019: 572
— 1.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wisconsin to West Virginia in 2019: 41
— #47 most common destination from Wisconsin

#13. Mississippi

– Moved from West Virginia to Mississippi in 2019: 647
— 1.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Mississippi to West Virginia in 2019: 0
— #46 (tie) most common destination from Mississippi

#12. Michigan

– Moved from West Virginia to Michigan in 2019: 767
— 1.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Michigan to West Virginia in 2019: 316
— #41 most common destination from Michigan

#11. Missouri

– Moved from West Virginia to Missouri in 2019: 829
— 2.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Missouri to West Virginia in 2019: 361
— #42 most common destination from Missouri

#10. Kentucky

– Moved from West Virginia to Kentucky in 2019: 983
— 2.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kentucky to West Virginia in 2019: 1,518
— #15 most common destination from Kentucky

#9. Texas

– Moved from West Virginia to Texas in 2019: 1,059
— 2.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Texas to West Virginia in 2019: 927
— #46 most common destination from Texas

#8. Tennessee

– Moved from West Virginia to Tennessee in 2019: 1,235
— 3.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Tennessee to West Virginia in 2019: 402
— #40 most common destination from Tennessee

#7. South Carolina

– Moved from West Virginia to South Carolina in 2019: 1,559
— 3.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from South Carolina to West Virginia in 2019: 2,882
— #11 most common destination from South Carolina

#6. Florida

– Moved from West Virginia to Florida in 2019: 2,186
— 5.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Florida to West Virginia in 2019: 3,052
— #34 most common destination from Florida

#5. North Carolina

– Moved from West Virginia to North Carolina in 2019: 2,950
— 7.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from North Carolina to West Virginia in 2019: 2,515
— #26 most common destination from North Carolina

#4. Pennsylvania

– Moved from West Virginia to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,763
— 9.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Pennsylvania to West Virginia in 2019: 5,706
— #14 most common destination from Pennsylvania

38 / 40Famartin // Wikicommons

#3. Maryland

– Moved from West Virginia to Maryland in 2019: 4,933
— 12.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Maryland to West Virginia in 2019: 3,976
— #11 most common destination from Maryland

#2. Virginia

– Moved from West Virginia to Virginia in 2019: 5,518
— 13.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Virginia to West Virginia in 2019: 6,008
— #14 most common destination from Virginia

#1. Ohio

– Moved from West Virginia to Ohio in 2019: 6,056
— 15.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Ohio to West Virginia in 2019: 4,985
— #16 most common destination from Ohio

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 25

Guest
3d ago

Just moved to WV in September. My husband and we love it here. No regrets! For those that whine and comment how bad it is here…just leave. It’ll just make WV even nicer with y’all haters gone!

Reply(4)
7
Related
WOWK 13 News

Ohio State fair returns for Summer 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– After a two-year hiatus, the Ohio State Fair will return this summer. The 2020 fair was completely canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021, it was closed to the public, focusing on agricultural and educational competitions. Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Expo Center & State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler announced Friday […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Under 2,200 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Friday, Feb. 18 follow: Total Change New cases 2,642,330 +2,129 Hospitalizations 111,398 +146 ICU admissions 13,115 +23 Deaths* 35,493 +121 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

House votes to create West Virginia Military Hall of Fame

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia is one big step closer to creating a military hall of fame. West Virginia is very proud of its veterans and honors them annually on Veterans Day and Memorial Day.But now the House of Delegates, on a vote of 95 to zero, says it’s time to honor them with […]
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Wyoming State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
WOWK 13 News

WV reports 1,126 new COVID cases, 16 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 4,768 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Health officials are reporting 1,126 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 16 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 481,818 cases and 6,162 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Fewer than 2,000 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Thursday, Feb. 17 follow: Total Change New cases 2,640,201 +1,999 Hospitalizations 111,252 +166 ICU admissions 13,092 +21 Deaths* 35,372 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

WV legislative session more than half way done

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia legislative session for this year is just past the halfway mark. Lawmakers say a lot had been accomplished but more needs to be done. Members of the legislative leadership spoke this morning at the annual West Virginia Press Association breakfast. Democrats lamented that, in their opinion, too much […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky, Netherlands strengthen agritech ties

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky has taken another step forward in a collaboration to build “a thriving agritech ecosystem” in the Bluegrass State. According to Kentucky Government Andy Beshear, nine new members have joined the Kentucky Horticulture Council. The council is a partnership between governments, universities and companies in Kentucky and the Netherlands to strengthen […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#The Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#Nebraska
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky woman charged with assault in Capitol riot

OWENSBORO, KY (AP) – Officials say a Kentucky woman has been charged with assault and other crimes in connection with last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. News outlets cited statements from the FBI and the Kentucky Department of Justice in reporting that 42-year-old Shelly Stallings of Morgantown, Kentucky, was arrested without incident Wednesday in […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WOWK 13 News

Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving a Team Kentucky update at approximately 12:30 p.m. Feb. 17, 2022. The governor says the briefing will include several topics including economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus in the commonwealth, vaccinations, boosters and testing. The state’s latest COVID-19 update as of Wednesday, […]
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

Marshall University’s flight school gets new plane

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University’s flight school welcomed the arrival of their first-ever multi-engine aircraft, the Piper Seminole. “Today is all about adding that key aircraft to our new fleet,” said Bryan Branham, Chief Instructor of Bill Noe Flight School. It joins the three single-engine airplanes they already have. “The key part of this […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Bridge could be renamed for fallen officer Cassie Johnson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A bridge in Charleston could soon be renamed to honor fallen officer Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson. The US 60 Washington Street Bridge over the Elk River could soon be called the “Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson – Fallen Heroes Memorial Bridge.” The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a resolution […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Nexstar sponsors job fair at Ohio University

ATHENS, OHIO (WOWK) —  Looking for a job ahead of college graduation can be very stressful.  Add to that a pandemic that is rolling into year three, and it’s even more complicated. At Ohio University Tuesday evening the university’s Schey Sales Centre, one of the nation’s first and highest-ranked college sales programs, helped to make […]
ATHENS, OH
WOWK 13 News

‘FairyBossMothers’ prep for 4th annual mentoring ball

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a party with a purpose. Organizers are getting ready for the fourth annual “FairyBossMother’s Mentoring Ball.” It’s a mentoring event designed to get local young girls connected to successful and inspiring women in the Charleston area. This year its happening at the Women’s Club of Charleston, next Saturday, Feb. 26 […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

New fishing pier in Montgomery adds new life to community

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) – Local leaders helped unveil a new fishing pier in Montgomery on Friday. It’s been an idea for years, but now the project is coming to fruition. “This is critically important for all of those who don’t live on the river to enjoy the river and the sunshine,” says Anne Cavalier, the […]
MONTGOMERY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Increase in opioid deaths linked to stimulus checks

A new study links an increase in opioid overdose deaths to economic stimulus checks. The study, by the Ohio Attorney General’s Center for the Future of Forensic Science, has been peer-reviewed and accepted for publication by the International Journal of Drug Policy for April 2022, according to a press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy