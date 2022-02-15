Best Buy Offers ASUS 14-inch Chromebook With 37% Discount

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 remains one of our favorite gaming laptops, despite its lack of a webcam. This cool and powerful laptop has returned to its lowest price at Best Buy. The G15 is normally available for $1849.99, but Best Buy has currently discounted it to $1,549.99. While Asus has recently updated its 15-inch Zephyrus line to include a webcam and more powerful CPU, the collection of specs still makes last year’s model extremely competitive at this price point. This model of the G15 includes a Ryzen 9 CPU, an RTX 3070 graphics card, a 1TB SSD, and 16GB of RAM. The Verge’s Monica Chin reviewed this laptop for us about a year ago and enjoyed the robust battery life and performance of this laptop.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO