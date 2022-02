PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers isn’t just beating ranked teams, they are dominating them with a relentless hard-nosed style of play. No. 12 Illinois became the fourth straight ranked team to fall to the Scarlet Knights, getting beat 70-59 on Wednesday night. Rutgers’ run is almost sure to get Steve Pikiell’s team a ranking for the first time this season and a berth in the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO